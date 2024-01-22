‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3: Nicole Kidman Gives Huge Update

Nicole Kidman has given new hope to fans wishing for more Big Little Lies, as the Oscar-winning actress has teased that plans for a third season are underway.

The Undoing star spoke to reporters at the red-carpet premiere of her new Prime Video drama series Expats, where she was asked about the potential for a third season of her hit HBO drama, Big Little Lies.

“We are always cooking things up,” Kidman told Entertainment Tonight in reference to the team behind the series, which includes creator and writer David E. Kelley. “We’ve got a timeline for it now,” she added.

Kidman said similar to Variety, revealing, “We’re at work on it,” before noting she and her co-star and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon are “texting every day” about it.

“There’s a timeline, and we’re doing it,” she confirmed but added, “We can’t say anything more. We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut…We’ve got to button it.”

Big Little Lies, based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, premiered on February 19, 2017, and revolved around five women caught up in a murder investigation. In addition to Kidman and Witherspoon, the series starred Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz.

The show returned for a second seven-episode season in 2019, with multi-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep joining the cast. The series has been on hiatus ever since, but Kidman believes now is the right time to bring it back.

“The time is now,” Kidman told ET before addressing the death of Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée, who passed away on December 25, 2021. “We are obviously all devastated at the loss… That made us go, ‘Can we move forward?’ But Reese and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes, we can.”

Witherspoon first confirmed a new season of Big Little Lies was in the works during the Golden Globes pre-show, where she told Variety, “We are working on it. Nic and I have been working on it a lot.”

In the meantime, Kidman is preparing for the premiere of her new drama, Expats, based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s 2016 novel The Expatriates. The series, which debuts Friday, January 26, follows the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong.

Expats, Premieres, Friday, January 26, Prime Video