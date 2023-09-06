Expats may not premiere until early next year, but Prime Video has released the first photos from the series based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee.

Expats, starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston, is a six-part limited series created, written, and directed by Lulu Wang. It will have the world premiere screening of its feature-length penultimate episode at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8.

“Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American women — Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Blue), and Mercy (Yoo) — whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy,” according to Prime Video. “The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred.” Tee plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Huston plays Hilary’s husband David.

“There are certain projects that feed the soul, fill the heart, and connect with you in ways you never thought possible. I believe for me, this is one of them,” Tee told TV Insider of this series in January 2022.

Wang also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time, Kidman for Per Saari for Blossom Films, Alice Bell (who was the first writer onboarded to the series), Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions, and Stan Wlodkowski. Vera Miao, Gursimran Sandhu, and author Janice Y. K. Lee served as writers on Expats with Bell and Wang.

Scroll down to check out the photos.

Expats, Series Premiere, Early 2024, Prime Video