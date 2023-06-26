15th Dorian Awards: ‘Succession,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Other Two’ & More Winners

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced its winners of the 2023 Dorian Awards. The awards honor the best of TV and specifically showcase LGBTQIA+ storytelling and artistic excellence.

Along with TV, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics also honors the best in film and Broadway / Off-Broadway, mainstream to queer+, at separate times of the year. The Dorian Awards categories feature top nods for dramas, comedies, and their casts, as well as accolades for the best LGBTQIA+ stories of the year, queer trailblazers, the campiest show on TV, and TV’s most unsung gem. There’s also a category for Best TV Performance. We’ll give you a hint about the winner: she did the thing.

Among the 15th annual Dorian Awards winners are Succession and Abbott Elementary, in the top drama and comedy categories. And winners in the acting categories, which are notably gender neutral, are stars like Succession‘s Sarah Snook, The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri, Somebody Somewhere‘s Bridgett Everett, and more. Another notable win is Showtime‘s ZIWE, which was up against late-night show giants like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. (Showtime, does this mean you’ll un-cancel ZIWE? Please?)

Check out the full list of the 2023 Dorian Awards winners (in bold) below.

BEST TV DRAMAAnne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)The Last of Us (HBO)Succession (HBO)The White Lotus (HBO)Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST TV COMEDYAbbott Elementary (ABC)The Bear (FX on Hulu)The Other Two (HBO Max)Poker Face (Peacock)Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOWAnne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)A League of Their Own (Amazon)Somebody Somewhere (HBO)The Last of Us (HBO)The Other Two (HBO Max)

 

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIESBeef (Netflix) Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon)Dead Ringers (AmazonFire Island (Hulu)Rye Lane (Hulu)BEST UNSUNG SHOW A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)Derry Girls (Netflix)Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)Los Espookys (HBO)Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)Somebody Somewhere (HBO)BEST NON-ENGLISH SHOWElite (Netflix)Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)Los Espookys (HBO)Smiley (Netflix) Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMAKieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Sarah Snook in 'Succession' - Season 4

HBO

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO)Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO)Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDYRachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDYAlex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX on Hulu)Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCEKaala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu,” 95th Academy Awards (ABC)Ariana DeBose, “Angela Bassett Did the Thing (Opening Number),” BAFTA Film Awards (Britbox) Bridgett Everett, “Gloria,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)Jane Krakowski, “Bells and Whistles,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)Nick Offerman, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us (HBO)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)The Rehearsal (HBO)The 1619 Project (Hulu)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIESThe Book of Queer (Discovery+)Generation Drag (Discovery+)Mama’s Boy (HBO)Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)We’re Here (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOWThe Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)ZIWE (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW Big Mouth (Netflix) Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)Harley Quinn (HBO Max) South Park (Comedy Central)The Simpsons (Fox)

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us'

HBO

BEST REALITY SHOW Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)Queer Eye (Netflix)RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)The Traitors (Peacock)The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW Andor (Disney+)Dead Ringers (Amazon)The Last of Us (HBO)The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)The White Lotus (HBO)CAMPIEST TV SHOWDead Ringers (Amazon) Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)Wednesday (Netflix)

WILDE WIT AWARD—To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuseJoel Kim Booster Quinta Brunson Lizzo Wanda Sykes Bowen YangGALECA TV Icon Award—To a uniquely talented star we adoreJennifer CoolidgeGALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award—For creating art that inspires empathy, truth, and equityElliot Page

