Emmys: ‘Cheers’ Reunion Brings Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer & More Back to TV’s Most Iconic Bar

The 2023 Emmys brought the bar where everybody knows your name to everyone’s living room once again.

Cheers stars Ted Danson (Sam Malone), Kelsey Grammer (Dr. Frasier Crane), Rhea Perlman (Carla Tortelli LeBec), John Ratzenberger (Cliff Clavin), and George Wendt (Norm Peterson) reunited on a set made to look like the iconic bar at the awards show. “There have been a lot of brilliant sitcoms in the 75 years of the Emmys, some set in the workplace, and others in the home. Some in restaurants, but one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, winner of 28 Emmys, was set here, in the most iconic bar in television history,” host Anthony Anderson said to introduce the cast.

“This feels nice, to be here in front of all of you,” Danson said, with Ratzenberger adding to “think of it as a long overdue class reunion.”

For Grammer, “Being together brings back some great memories of a show we’re all very proud of.” It was Perlman who got them on track to present, asking for the envelope. That was when Wendt entered.

The cast presented the Emmys for Directing for a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series, both of which went to Christopher Storer for The Bear. (These were just the latest awards for the Hulu comedy, which already won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White.) With Storer not present at the awards show, they accepted both on his behalf.

Cheers, created by Glen and Les Charles and James Burrows, ran 11 seasons, from 1982 to 1993 and launched spin-offs, including Frasier, which itself ran 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004 before being revived by Paramount+ in 2023. (A decision on another season of the revival has yet to be announced.) Cheers won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1989 and 1991. (It was nominated for 117 Emmys.)