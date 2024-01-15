Emmys Honor ‘The Sopranos’ 25th Anniversary With Special Reunion

The Sopranos is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, and even the Emmys are getting in on the nostalgia at the annual awards ceremony.

Kicking off the fun tribute, viewers were treated to The Sopranos‘ theme song before host Anthony Anderson was revealed to be sitting in a recreation of Dr. Melfi’s (Lorraine Bracco) therapist’s office on the Emmys stage.

The actress, who played Tony’s (James Gandolfini) shrink, appeared alongside former costar Michael Imperioli, who played Tony’s “nephew” Christopher Moltisanti, to present categories from the special set. While onstage, Bracco took a moment to say what an honor it was working with David Chase, the creator of the mob drama, “and of course, the great James Gandolfini.”

Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013 at the age of 51. The Sopranos won 21 Primetime Emmys throughout its run from 1999 to 2007. While Bracco never won, she was nominated several times for her role as Dr. Melfi, and Imperioli won an Emmy in 2004 for his role in the classic series.

Doubling as a presenter and nominee for the night, Imperioli was nominated for Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The White Lotus, and he was able to award his costar Jennifer Coolidge, who won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series with her second season portrayal of the hilarious Tanya McQuoid.

The appearance is timed to The Sopranos‘ 25th anniversary, which took place on January 10. But what did you think of the reunion? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more exciting TV reunions as the Emmys continue on Fox.

The Sopranos, Streaming now, Max