‘The Traitors’: Kate Chastain Joins Cast, Dr. Will Kirby to Guest Star (VIDEO)

Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain is returning to the deadliest castle in Scotland as she’s set to join the second season of The Traitors as a secret player.

Chastain was a contestant on the first season of the hit Peacock reality series, where she made it all the way to the final five before being banished. A reality TV veteran, Chastain made quite the splash in Season 1 with her brash personality and unapologetic approach to the Round Table discussions.

In an upcoming episode, airing on January 25, will see the Chief Stew unveiled as a secret player, joining the current contestants for the remainder of the season. As seen in the latest trailer (watch below), Chastain’s arrival immediately brings the drama as she interrogates her fellow players.

However, Chastain isn’t the only reality TV legend set to make an appearance this season. Also seen in the teaser is Dr. Will Kirby, the iconic Big Brother houseguest who won the CBS competition back in 2001 and went on to make the final four in the 2006 All-Stars series.

Kirby will make a guest appearance later on in the second season, though in what capacity remains to be seen. In the trailer, Kirby can be seen on the porch of a log cabin with a pair of Siberian Huskies at his feet.

The second season of The Traitors kicked off last Friday, January 12, with the first three episodes. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the psychological game show sees contestants, known as the Faithful, working together to add money to the prize fund. However, among the Faithful are a handful of Traitors, who are tasked with “murdering” the Faithfuls one by one while keeping their identity secret.

It’s up to the Faithful to figure out who the Traitors are and attempt to banish them at the nightly Round Table discussions. If the Faithfuls make it to the end, they share the prize money. However, if a Traitor is among the final group, they take everything.

Unlike the first season, which was split between famous contestants and regular citizens, Season 2 is made up of an all-celebrity cast. This includes Survivor icons Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine, Big Brother legends Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina, The Challenge stalwarts Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello and Johnny Bananas, Real Housewives Tamra Judge, Larsa Pippen, Phaedra Parks, and many more.