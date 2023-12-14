“Did you miss me?” Alan Cumming asks in the trailer for the new season of The Traitors.

The competition series returns for its second season on Friday, January 12, with the aptly-described “deliciously witty” Cumming back as host and an all-star cast of players. The first three episodes will be available on premiere day, then weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c thereafter. Season 2 consists of 11 episodes and a reunion special.

“Welcome to an all-new season of strategy, betrayal, sabotage, and murder, with higher stakes, diabolical twists, and a killer all-celebrity cast,” Cumming says. “Who will win a quarter of a million dollars, and who will win a plot in my graveyard? Hold on to your kilts, dearies, the games are just beginning.” Watch the trailer above for a look at the drama (there’s so much, of course) to come, plus watch to the end to see how Cumming reacts when Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio asks him, “How does it feel to be the second best dressed guy?”

The cast of The Traitors Season 2 features entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces: Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA), Chris “C.T.” Tamburello (The Challenge), Dan Gheesling (Big Brother), Deontay Wilder (FMR Boxing Heavyweight Champion), Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK), Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge), John Bercow (FMR Speaker of the UK House of Commons), Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire), Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami), Marcus Jordan (fashion entrepreneur), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset), Parvati Shallow (Survivor), Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine), Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor), Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge).

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. At an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Executive Producers: Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess serve as executive producers. Cumming also produces. The series is produced by Studio Lambert.

The Traitors, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 12 (three episodes), Peacock