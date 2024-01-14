Alec Musser Dies: ‘All My Children’ Actor Was 50

Alec Musser, best known for playing Del Henry on the ABC soap All My Children (pictured above), has died at the age of 50.

Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, and uncle told TMZ of the actor’s passing. He died on January 12 at home in Del Mar, California; no additional details, including the cause of death, have been shared.

The aforementioned role on All My Children was the first onscreen one for Musser, who was born on April 11, 1973. He had won a reality TV contest of SOAPnet’s, I Wanna Be a Soap Star. The contract with All My Children was the prize. Before Musser, Winsor Harmon had played Del Henry (in 23 episodes, from 1994 to 1995). Musser appeared in 43 episodes of the soap between 2005 and 2007. (The series ran 41 years, from 1970 to 2011 on ABC, then a short run on The Online Network in 2013.) He also appeared in five episodes of the two-season TV show Rita Rocks in 2009 and one episode of Desperate Housewives in 2011. He also appeared in the webseries Road to the Altar in 2009, the film Grown Ups in 2010, and the short The Phantom Executioner in 2010.

Adam Sandler paid tribute to Musser on January 13 on Instagram. “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” he wrote alongside a photo of Musser as Water Park Stud from Grown Ups. In addition to starring in the film, Sandler co-wrote (with Fred Wold) and produced it. See the post below.

That Desperate Housewives guest spot was his last film or TV role, but he was a co-executive producer of 2020’s Best Summer Ever. Musser also was a fitness model, and the bodybuilder had been on magazine covers such as Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, and Exercise Health.