‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Blows Chance to Win Big Prize – And Gets Mocked by Pat Sajak

A Wheel of Fortune contestant blew her chance to win a brand new BMW – and got mocked by Pat Sajak.

Ashley McFarland appeared on Tuesday’s (January 9) episode of the show and was visibly anxious during her Bonus Round.

“Let’s see what this does for you,” Sajak said to Ashley while the letters began appearing on the board. As he noticed her nerves, Sajak told her, “It’s too early to panic.”

When she selected letters for the three-word puzzle, Sajak humorously added to her nerves, saying, “Now you can panic.”

Ashley incorrectly guessed “Braising the aisles” and “Grazing the aisles” missing the correct answer, “Browsing The Aisles.” To her dismay, she lost out on the big prize of a brand new BMW.

And she soon found that Sajak was in no mood to make her feel better about herself.

“You don’t graze ’em, you don’t braise ’em,” Sajak teased, to which McFarland replied, “Graze ‘em, my goodness!”

Her maniacal laugh triggered Sajak to ask if she was okay. When she ecstatically answered, “I’m good,” Sajak replied, “Well, good,” much to the audience’s delight. Ashley continued to laugh, even as it was revealed she just missed out on the new BMW.

Although the audience made an audible sound to express their disappointment, the crazed laughter of the contestant continued. “And she’s still good,” Sajak exclaimed.

That must be because no matter how you shake it, Ashley still walked away with a $23,398 total from her time on the show.

Sajak is known for having a bit of fun at the contestants’ expense. Late last year, the veteran host got snarky when contestants missed a seemingly easy answer, and another time he was clearly stunned by a contestant’s hilariously wrong answer.