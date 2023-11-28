‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Gets Snarky as Contestants Miss ‘Easy’ Answer

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Veteran Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is in his retirement year, and he has no issue saying exactly what’s on his mind, even if it means insulting contestants for missing a seemingly easy answer.

The playful moment happened on Monday’s (November 27) episode as three new contestants took on the famous game show. Those players were Lynette McClelland, a glamper who has five grandsons; Lissa Zingerman, who rescues elephant seals and sea lion pups; and Vince Jennings, a hobby baker who also makes leather accessories.

After all three contestants struggled with the Final Spin puzzle, it was Jennings on the end of Sajak’s roast. The puzzle was a four-word sentence under the “Phrase” category, but all three players had a hard time working it out.

Jennings made a guess of “And The Crowd Went Wild,” which was close but not quite the phrase they were looking for. Zingerman then took a shot, guessing, “And The Crowd Grew Wild,” which was also incorrect.

Eventually, it came back around to Jennings, who finally nailed the correct answer, “And The Crowd Goes Wild,” and that’s precisely what the studio audience did as the surprisingly challenging puzzle was solved.

“Yeah, that’s it,” Sajak said as Jennings’ fellow contestants applauded his efforts.

However, the beloved host, who is set to retire next June, wasn’t done with Jennings as he walked over and said, “You were bound to get there eventually. There are only so many words in the English language.”

Jennings accepted the burn as the audience laughed.

“You were bound to get it eventually, only so many words in the English language.” Pat Sajak cooked him. COOKED,” wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

“Pat Sajak is tired of the s***. Retire early bud!” said another fan.

“I am looking forward to the news articles quoting tweets about the Wheel of Fortune contestants who couldn’t guess “And the crowd goes wild” in the Final Spin round on Wheel of Fortune,” said another fan in a very meta-tweet.

Despite answering the Final Spin puzzle, it wasn’t enough to save Jennings from last place. He finished the game with $8,400, with Zingerman landing in second place with $15,800. Instead, it was McClelland, with $24,500, who moved on to the Bonus Round.

Unfortunately, McClelland couldn’t figure out the “Food & Drink” puzzle (“Handpicked Veggies”) and lost out on the $40,000 bonus prize.