‘The Last of Us’ Adds Kaitlyn Dever as Abby for Season 2

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Kaitlyn Dever
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

The Last of Us

 More

Kaitlyn Dever is officially joining the cast of HBO‘s The Last of Us as Abby for Season 2. The key character from the video games upon which the acclaimed drama is based will join the fray with Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie.

The post-apocalyptic drama will follow the storyline of 2020’s The Last of Us Part II, the follow-up to Naughty Dog’s first game upon which Season 1 is based. Abby is one of the game’s two playable characters alongside Ellie. Described as a knowledgeable soldier who has a very black-and-white view of the world, Abby is someone who seeks revenge for her loved ones. In the game, Abby was played by Laura Bailey.


Dever’s name has been intertwined with Abby as fans speculated and hoped for such casting news, and it seems their wish has been granted as the actress signed a deal with HBO. “Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” said Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us co-creators, writers, executive producers, and directors in a statement shared with Deadline. “Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella, and the rest of our family.”

For those less familiar with the HBO hit, The Last of Us follows the story of Joel, a survivor living in a post-apocalyptic world that’s run rampant with a deadly fungus with the power to transform its hosts for the worse. When he’s introduced to 14-year-old Ellie, he’s tasked with protecting her on a treacherous journey across America from one quarantine zone to another.

'The Last of Us': The 24 Most Heartbreaking Moments From Season 1
Related

'The Last of Us': The 24 Most Heartbreaking Moments From Season 1

Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, Season 1 featured Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offmerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker, and Scott Shepherd.

Season 2 is currently expected to arrive in 2025 with filming planned to begin this February in Vancouver.

The Last of Us, Streaming now, Max

The Last of Us - HBO

The Last of Us where to stream

The Last of Us

Kaitlyn Dever

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wilmer Valderrama in 'NCIS' Season 21
1
‘NCIS’: Torres Is ‘Out for Revenge’ in the Season 21 Premiere
Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 3 Episode 22
2
‘Law & Order: OC’ Star on Stabler & Benson Romance: ‘Just Make a Decision’
Genie Francis for 'General Hospital's Bobbie Spencer tribute to Jacklyn Zeman
3
‘GH’ Releases Tearful Teaser for ‘Remembering Bobbie’ Tribute
Adam Copeland as Ares in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 1 Episode 5, 'A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers'
4
First Look: See AEW’s Adam Copeland as Ares in ‘Percy Jackson’ Episode 5
Mayim Bialik for 'Jeopardy!'
5
Mayim Bialik Reacts to ‘Jeopardy!’ Emmy Win After Her Firing