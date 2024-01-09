‘The Last of Us’ Adds Kaitlyn Dever as Abby for Season 2

Kaitlyn Dever is officially joining the cast of HBO‘s The Last of Us as Abby for Season 2. The key character from the video games upon which the acclaimed drama is based will join the fray with Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie.

The post-apocalyptic drama will follow the storyline of 2020’s The Last of Us Part II, the follow-up to Naughty Dog’s first game upon which Season 1 is based. Abby is one of the game’s two playable characters alongside Ellie. Described as a knowledgeable soldier who has a very black-and-white view of the world, Abby is someone who seeks revenge for her loved ones. In the game, Abby was played by Laura Bailey.

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of the HBO Original series #TheLastofUs for Season 2. @TheLastofUsHBO pic.twitter.com/dFnhGsJ1x2 — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 9, 2024



Dever’s name has been intertwined with Abby as fans speculated and hoped for such casting news, and it seems their wish has been granted as the actress signed a deal with HBO. “Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” said Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us co-creators, writers, executive producers, and directors in a statement shared with Deadline. “Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella, and the rest of our family.”

For those less familiar with the HBO hit, The Last of Us follows the story of Joel, a survivor living in a post-apocalyptic world that’s run rampant with a deadly fungus with the power to transform its hosts for the worse. When he’s introduced to 14-year-old Ellie, he’s tasked with protecting her on a treacherous journey across America from one quarantine zone to another.

Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, Season 1 featured Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offmerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker, and Scott Shepherd.

Season 2 is currently expected to arrive in 2025 with filming planned to begin this February in Vancouver.

The Last of Us, Streaming now, Max