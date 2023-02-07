‘The Last of Us’: The 13 Most Heartbreaking Moments So Far, Ranked

Sad moments from 'The Last of Us' featuring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, and Murray Bartlett
Spoiler Alert
HBO

The Last of Us

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1, Episodes 1 -4.]

The Last of Us is going to get the last of our tears as the HBO series delivers emotional moments week after week in its first season.

Already renewed for a second chapter, we can only imagine what tear-inducing events remain ahead, but already there have been several unforgettable scenes that have caused us to cry our eyes out. Whether it’s Episode 3 — you know what we’re talking about — or life-changing farewells for Joel (Pedro Pascal), the series is testing our emotional willpower.

Below, we’re ranking some of the most heartbreaking moments so far, but do you agree with our listing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section, and don’t miss The Last of Us as the show continues on HBO and HBO Max.

The Last of Us, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max

 

Christine Hakim in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

13. Doctor Ratna Pertiwi Gets Real

In the opening moments of Episode 2, Doctor Ratna Pertiwi (Christine Hakim) is called in to investigate an unusual medical case that turns out to be the initial signs of the pandemic that is about to go global. Realizing the nature of the situation, she advises the military to begin bombing its cities to prevent the spread. She also asks to be returned to her family so she can be with them before the world as they know it ends. It’s both chilling and heartbreaking to watch as it’s clear the doctor is meant to be a pillar of courage in the face of medical challenges, but even this is too big for her to fix.

'The Last of Us'
HBO

12. Harsh Reality

In the first episode, the initial sequence set in present-day Boston sees a child enter the QZ where they’re tested and results show they’re positive for infection. The officer handling their intake tells the child they’ll be given food and toys, but a quick cut to a fire pit reveals where they’re actually ending up after being killed. We see Joel dump their body into the flames, and his resigned approach makes the disturbing job even more upsetting.

Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

11. Joel's PTSD

As Joel, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) attempt to sneak out of the Boston QZ, Ellie goes to drastic lengths to keep her infected status from being revealed. It leads Joel to beat a Fedra soldier to death as he remembers the night his daughter died. That PTSD drives his fist into the man’s face over and over again, and even as a viewer, you can almost feel the ice in your veins.

Bill and Frank's Window in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

10. Bill & Frank's Window

Who knew an image of something as inoffensive as a window could hurt so much? A reference to the letter left for Joel; viewers bid Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) farewell through their open window to the room which houses their corpses. The symbolic viewpoint sees Joel and Ellie drive off into the distance in Bill’s truck as Linda Ronstadt‘s “Long Long Time” plays in the background. The moment is an emotional bookend to Bill and Frank’s love story, which began with a piano-playing session featuring the same tune.

Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

9. Ellie Saves Joel

Despite their bickering, Ellie and Joel’s bond is really encapsulated when she’s forced to save him from an attacker. Flip-flopping between a knife and her secret gun, Ellie decides to shoot the attacker, freeing Joel from a literal chokehold. The situation’s intensity is enough to stir up varying emotions, including heartbreak.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

8. Joel & Ellie Cross Paths With a Mass Grave

On Joel and Ellie’s journey to Bill and Frank’s, they come across a ditch filled with skeletons. The sight is something Joel tried steering them away from, but Ellie had other plans. The regret on her face is almost immediate as they walk close to the mass grave. Joel explains to her that the uninfected were directed to QZs (quarantine zones), but if they were full, the civilians were killed. As Ellie takes all of this in, viewers are shown skeletons and cloth which indicate the young age of some victims. It’s a tough pill to swallow even as viewers.

Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

7. Bill's Letter to Joel

Ellie reads aloud Bill’s letter addressed to Joel. There are a few sharp daggers in this moving moment, including Bill’s reminder to Joel that they’re the protectors in this harsh post-apocalyptic world. While Bill has completed his run with Frank, Joel’s journey is ongoing. Offering up supplies to his acquaintance, Bill tells Joel to use them in order to keep Tess safe, unaware that she hasn’t made it. To say the three words “keep Tess safe” hurt is an understatement.

 

Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

6. Bill Gets Shot

While living in a post-apocalyptic world has many challenges, Frank and Bill led a relatively comfortable life until scavengers encroached on their compound. Although Bill’s various traps served to protect them against the threat, he got shot, and it was clear as he pleaded with Frank to call Joel he believed he wouldn’t make it through the night. The revelation is hard to reconcile and is sure to make the most stoic of viewers choked up with concern.

Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

5. Ellie Tells Joel It Isn't Her First Time Shooting

After a brush with death at the hands of an attacker, Joel and Ellie regroup to catch their breath and map out their next plan. While talking, Joel apologizes to Ellie for putting her in a position where she has to shoot another person. She lets a tear or two drops before wiping them away. But her crying isn’t the most heart-wrenching aspect of the scene; it’s the reveal that Ellie’s had to shoot in the past.

Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

4. Bill Gets Candid Over Strawberries

In one of Episode 3’s sweeter moments, Frank surprises Bill by presenting him with a patch of strawberries grown with seeds Joel traded for a small gun. As they bite into the fruit, Bill giggles with delight, but what he says next melts a viewer’s heart, and he was never afraid until Frank showed up in his life. The candid display of vulnerability won’t soon be forgotten.

 

Anna Torv and Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

3. Tess Makes Joel Move On Without Her

Not long into their journey west, Joel, Tess, and Ellie run into trouble in Boston, where clickers attack them. While Tess brushes off the encounter, claiming she only has a hurt ankle, she later confesses she’s been infected. Looking at Ellie’s wound healing, she makes Joel push ahead in the journey without her, sacrificing the small amount of time she has left to help him and Ellie escape. It’s clear he’s resistant, but his practical mindset puts Joel on the path toward Bill and Franks, fulfilling Tess’s wish to get Ellie where she needs to be. The lack of a proper goodbye makes the tense moment that much sadder.

Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

2. Sarah's Death

As if the end of the world as you know it wasn’t enough, Joel’s apocalyptic journey begins with the devastating death of his only daughter Sarah (Nico Parker). Injured and fleeing from an infected in pursuit, Joel and Sarah meet a military man with the goal of elimination in mind. While Joel attempts to jump out of the way, his efforts are for naught as Sarah’s riddled with bullets. Equally horrifying is Sarah’s violent gasps as Joel tries to will the inevitable from happening. The moment certainly set a tone for the series, putting this moment high on our list of heartbreak.

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

1. Bill & Frank's Final Day

We could break up Bill and Frank’s final day together into several heartbreaking sections, but we’ll settle for the entire sequence in one doozy of a one-two punch. Set in 2023, this sequence begins with Frank declaring to his love Bill that he intends to die that day following a long-fought battle with an undisclosed illness, but there are a few tasks to accomplish first, including getting married and sharing one last meal before purposely overdosing on sleeping pills. Whether it’s Bill’s initial reaction, the use of Max Richter’s “On the Nature of Daylight,” or Bill’s decision to follow suit and end his life because Frank was his “purpose,” the layered sequence takes the cake when it comes to this show’s emotional moments.

