TV Insider Named the 2023 Magazine Launch of the Year

Congratulations to our sister publication, TV INSIDER magazine, for being declared the 2023 Launch of the Year!

TV Insider mag first hit the newsstands in March of last year with action-star Kiefer Sutherland on the cover, starring in the new spy thriller Rabbit Hole premiering on Paramount+. After the successful launch of tvinsider.com, and an extensive survey of TV viewers, Tony Frost, President of TV Guide, TV Insider, and tvinsider.com, saw “there was a need for significantly more streaming-focused content.” So the magazine was born as a monthly must-have guide for how viewers watch TV today.

Since Sutherland, other famous faces like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Aniston, and Sylvester Stallone have been on the cover in addition to shows as varied as Loki, Poker Face, Bridgerton, and Squid Game.

Samir Husni, better known as Mr. Magazine, regularly bestows the Launch of the Year honors. Forbes calls Husni “the country’s authority on new magazines” and both CBS News Sunday Morning and The Chicago Tribune have called him “the planet’s leading expert on new magazines.” For TV Insider, Husni recognized “the need for a printed streaming magazine that focused and curate television information for the readers.” And we certainly believe that TV Insider mag is a must-have guide for how you watch TV today. It’s right there in our motto: Know What to Stream Next!

And what’s in the latest, January issue, on stands now? The hottest reality show on TV is on the cover: Vanderpump Rules. Last season, the show exploded with renewed interest when it was revealed that regular Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with castmate Raquel Leviss. Sandoval + cheating scandal = the “Scandoval” phenom. We fill you in on what went down and preview the fireworks for the 11th season, which starts this month.

The mag also caught up with Sopranos’ creator David Chase for the series’ silver anniversary to unearth some secrets about his masterpiece — not to mention his all-time favorite episodes! And, like in every issue, TV Insider is a comprehensive guide for all the streamers: the magazine highlights the newest shows, specials, and movies and helps you find the great TV shows in the libraries that you haven’t binged yet!