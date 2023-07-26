‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Want Maggie Sajak to Replace Vanna White

As negotiations continue to keep Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune after her current contract ends after 2024, fans have expressed their desire to see Maggie Sajak take over as letter-tuner instead of White.

Last month, long-time Wheel host Pat Sajak, Maggie’s father, announced he would be retiring from the iconic game show after the upcoming 41st season. American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest will take over as host in Season 42 while also serving as a consulting producer.

It was recently reported that White had re-signed a contract to continue on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but it’s not yet known whether she’ll stick with the regular syndicated version of the show after her contract expires at the end of 2024.

If White does step away, fans already have an idea of who they’d like to see as the show’s new letter-turner.

Commenting on one of Maggie’s recent Instagram posts, one fan wrote, “You should be taking over Vanna White’s job when Vanna White is ready to retire.”

“I totally agree! She would be PERFECT! Love you Maggie,” replied another commenter.

Another said, “I think you should take over as letter turner for Vanna and she should take over for your dad as host!!! You guys would be an awesome team.”

“You need to be on Wheel of Fortune,” someone else wrote. “I was so bummed when you weren’t selected to take over for your dad. I certainly hope the shows producers are smart enough to have you take over for Vanna.”

Maggie, who has served as Wheel‘s social media correspondent since 2021, previously filled in as co-host back in May while White was competing in a special battle of the game show hosts episode with Jeopardy!‘s Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

At the time, Maggie wrote on Instagram that “it was an HONOR filling in for you tonight @officialvannawhite!”

White responded to the compliment, telling Maggie, “You did a great job!”