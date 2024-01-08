Jo Koy Responds to Golden Globes Criticism Following Hosting Gig

Jo Koy is responding to public criticism over his hosting job a the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards which aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7.

The stand-up comedian got candid during a virtual appearance on GMA3, saying, “I had fun. It was a moment I’ll always remember.” Despite its memorable nature, Koy admitted, “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job. I’m not gonna lie. Getting that gig and then having the amount of time that we had to prepare, that was a crash course.”

Koy didn’t appear to get a warm reception from the Globes audience attending the event as his jokes elicited minimal bouts of laughter. Regarding the jokes that seemed to land flat, Koy said, “I’d be lying if it doesn’t hurt… I hit a little moment there where I was just like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is a tough gig. Yes, I am a stand-up comic, but that hosting position is a different style. It’s not the same style.”

Viewers saw Koy address the awkwardness in real-time as he made comments during the Globes monologue like, “I wrote some of these [jokes], and those are the ones you’re laughing at.”

As for when he thinks things took a negative reception-wise, he believes it was when attention was turned to Taylor Swift with one of his jokes. “It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL… I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab towards the NFL; it just didn’t come out that way.”

Swift didn’t have a humorous reaction to the joke Koy tossed out, setting the tone for that moment, which was preceded and proceeded by others.

“We just had 10 days to try and write something for this monologue,” Koy recalled. “It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I gotta say that I still loved what I did.”

What did you think of Koy’s monologue and hosting gig? Let us know in the comments section, below.

