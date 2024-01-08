Great American Family Sets Medical Drama ‘County Rescue’ as First Original Series (PHOTO)

Great America Media is planning to expand its programming offerings in 2024, starting with a new series in a very popular genre.

Great American Family has announced its first-ever original series, County Rescue. This five-episode action-adventure medical drama follows Dani (Julia Reilly) and other EMTs in training who are courageous, everyday heroes. But with only one opening for three trainees, Dani’s faith in herself is tested each and every call. Dani believes her calling is to save lives. Now, she has to prove it.

The series also stars Stacey Patino, Percy Bell, Tim Perez-Ross, Riley Hough, Keller Fornes, Angel Luis, Kristin Wollett, and Brett Varvel. It will premiere on the company’s streaming service Great American Pure Flix on Friday, February 16 and on Great American Family on Saturday, February 17 at 8/7c. Check out a photo of the cast above.

Also coming to Great American Family this coming year is the first of many mystery franchises. These movies will be centered on the lighter side of mysteries and whodunnits and star network fan favorites. Plus, new original series set to premiere on Great American Pure Flix include Destination Heaven, Shadrach, and Going Home Season 2 (following the premiere on January 5), and there will be a record number of original films across the company’s services in 2024.

“We are continuing to build on the phenomenal growth of our media brand and are excited to now fully capitalize on the synergies now available with Sony and Great American Pure Flix. Our portfolio of content is a trusted source of family friendly and faith-based entertainment, and our 2023 results greatly exceeded our expectations,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media, in a statement. “We are looking forward to having a positive impact on viewers and the entertainment business by creating quality content that can be enjoyed by the entire family.”

Plus, don’t forget about the Great American Rescue Bowl, with its mission to save pet lives through adoption, on Super Bowl Sunday on February 11.