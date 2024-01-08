‘One Day’: Netflix Drops Trailer for Limited Series Tracking a 20-Year Love Story

One day very soon — February 8, to be precise — romance fans will get a TV series adaptation of the David Nicholls novel One Day. But for now, they at least have a glimpse of the 14-episode series.

Netflix released a trailer for One Day today, showing Ambika Mod (This Is Going to Hurt) and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) portraying Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew across 20 years of their relationship, starting with their first conversation on July 15, 1988, the day of their graduation.

“The next morning, they go their separate ways, but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?” Netflix adds in a synopsis of the limited series. “Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak.”

Netflix’s trailer shows some of those highs and lows, including a pivotal conversation between Em and Dex.

“After we met, I had a bit of a crush on you,” she confesses.

“So what happened to it, this crush?” he asks.

The cast of One Day also includes Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson, and Toby Stephens.

Joining Nicholls as executive producers of the series are Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, and Nicole Taylor, while Nige Watson serves as series producer. Taylor, Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani wrote the series, and Molly Manners, Kate Hewitt, John Hardwick, and Luke Snellin directed.

Nicholls’ 2009 novel also inspired the 2011 film of the same name written by Nicholls and directed by Lone Scherfig, with Anne Hathaway playing Emma and Jim Sturgess playing Dexter. That film earned $59 million at the worldwide box office.

One Day, Limited Series Premiere, Thursday, February 8, 2024, Netflix