Taylor Tomlinson’s New Late Night Show Sets Premiere Date at CBS

CBS is ringing in the new year with the debut of the new late-night show that’s taking the place of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The network has announced that the @midnight-inspired late-night series, After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson, will premiere on Tuesday, January 16 on CBS.

After Midnight With Taylor Tomlinson will air at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT, right after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. New episodes will air Monday-Friday each week with comedian Taylor Tomlinson (pictured above) serving as host. Stephen Colbert executive produces the series, and @midnight‘s co-creator and showrunner, Jack Martin and Eric Pierce, are co-showrunners and executive producers on this new series.

After Midnight is inspired by Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning series @midnight and is being billed as “the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the internet.” “With celebrated comedian Taylor Tomlinson at the helm and a panel of guests from the worlds of entertainment, comedy, music and beyond, After Midnight is a late-night comedy series about what set the internet abuzz that day with a game show feel,” CBS teases. Upcoming guests will be announced at a later date.

After Midnight, from CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die, is executive produced by Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell, and Evelyn McGee Colbert of Spartina Industries; James Dixon of Dixon Talent; Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack, and Henry R. Muñoz III of Funny Or Die; and Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business.

Martin and Pierce are co-showrunners and executive producers. Nadler co-created the Funny Or Die-produced @midnight, while Martin was the series’ showrunner through all four seasons. Jo Firestone is co-executive producer and head writer while Alexx Wells will also serve as co-executive producer. Sharon Everitt will direct.

After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 16, 12:37 a.m. ET/PT, CBS