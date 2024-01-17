Taylor Tomlinson’s Late Night Show ‘After Midnight’ Premieres – Fans React

After Midnight, the new late-night show hosted by comedian Taylor Tomlinson, finally landed on our screens on Tuesday night (January 16), well, technically Wednesday morning, given its 12:37 am timeslot.

The show aired immediately after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and is a replacement for The Late Late Show, which ended its run last year after James Corden exited the series. Colbert serves as an executive producer on the new show, which is a reboot of the old Comedy Central series @midnight.

“I’m Taylor Tomlinson, and this is After Midnight, where three comedians enter, one wins, and two will regret participating,” Tomlinson said at the top of the episode, per Variety. “We’re taking the internet and desperately trying to make it fun. It’s gonna be fun, right? Comedians, you’ll be competing for the grand prize of my father’s approval. It is rare but winnable.”

Unlike the traditional late-night talk show format, After Midnight is designed as a panel game show. Three comedians battle it out in a series of rounds, with the aim of making Tomlinson and the audience laugh. Whoever impresses the host the most earns the points.

Whitney Cummings, Aparna Nancherla, and Kurt Braunohler were the first set of guests to play the game, taking on rounds such as “Group Chat,” “Hashtag,” “Tik Chopped,” “What I Can’t Live Without,” “Suburban Dictionary,” “To Smash or Not to Smash,” and “Is This Still Cool?”

In “Group Chat,” the comedians discussed the Emmys, with Tomlinson noting, “I don’t even know what awards our show can possibly win because it’s kind of a talk show where there’s no conversation. It’s a game show, but the points are fake. It’s a vanity project, but it somehow makes me look worse.”

She then asked the panelists to name an award After Midnight might win at the Emmys, to which Braunohler quipped, “Best Female late-night host. Sorry, ONLY female late-night host.”

The “Hashtag” segment saw the comedians tasked with inventing “lesser-known TV shows,” which included answers like “Bottom Chef,” “Sex in the City of Hoboken,” and “Rand Paul’s Drag Race.”

Meanwhile, “Suburban Dictionary” involved the comedians choosing popular modern slang words such as “bussin, yeet, mid, and lewk,” and using them as a suburban parent would.

Cummings was first to be eliminated from the competition, which left Braunohler and Nancherla to face off in “For The Win,” where they were asked to create new holidays.

“Today is Harbor Day: A celebration of America’s Harbors, the parking lots of the sea,” Braunohler said. “That’s Harbor Day, not Arbor Day. Everybody knows what a tree is, so why doesn’t Arbor Day just shut the f*** up and go with Tree Day. Sincerely, Harbor Day.”

But it was Nancherla who won with “Ashley Wednesday. It’s Ash Wednesday, for girls with bangs.”

The reaction to the first episode was mixed, with some seeing potential in the format and Tomlinson as host.

“I know it’s in its infancy but IMO @midnight needs to start with a short, A- block monologue so people understand @taylortomlinson humor, plus it would connect her to the audience better. Then move into the game show portions,” wrote one fan on X.

“Not bad for being the first one. I’m hoping it’ll gel into something great,” added another.

Meanwhile, others were already impressed, with one fan writing, “The series premiere of #AfterMidnight was so good. I have not laughed like that in so long. All of the points to everyone involved with tonight’s episode. Happy Ashley Wednesday.”

#aftermidnight finally a woman host on tv ! That’s a comic . Should be good — @iam_jonathan_doing_jonathan (@Jonathan_dfg) January 16, 2024

I’m watching the premiere of #AfterMidnight on @CBS. I like how it’s a game show with comedians, a great combination of a game show and a late night talk show. — Paul Onufrey (@onufreyonboard) January 17, 2024

I’m confused by the concept of @midnight ? Like is this all they do the whole time? #aftermidnight #CBS #TaylorTomlinson — #thetraitorsus on Peacock ⚔️ (@reality_King_88) January 17, 2024

I might be watching #AfterMidnight or I might be asleep. It feels like the party I wasn’t invited to. And I can either be upset about it or I can be glad I know where I left my car. — the.effing.librarian (@effinglibrarian) January 17, 2024

Congrats Taylor Tomlinson on a fun filled hilarious premiere ep of the all new.After @midnight & welcome to Late Night network TV. Here’s to a great first week, season 1 & here’s to continued success! Floaties~On cause you can have it all! @CBS#AfterMidnight #TaylorTomlinson — J S (@JSlamboni) January 17, 2024

Too much fake morning game show energy #AfterMidnight , got more forced laughter than Comics Unleashed. What a waste of a funny female comic host & cool pant suits for all this noise & Ad space — Hue M. Teh (@HueMTeh) January 17, 2024

After Midnight, Weekdays, 12:30 AM/11:30 PM C, CBS