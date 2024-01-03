‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React to Mispronounced Puzzle Blunder

A puzzle win was in one player’s grasp in Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday, January 3, but she lost the round due to a mispronounced word. It was a shame, given that every letter in the puzzle had been revealed and she need only read the board correctly. Fans on social media couldn’t believe that she answered incorrectly when the solved puzzle was at her disposal.

Melissa Lefan, Shauna Williams, and Steve Sporre were competing in the game show on Wednesday night. When the “Same Letter” category came up early on, Steve racked up nearly $10,000 and a vacation in winnings as he accurately guessed most of the letters on the board.

He unfortunately lost all of his prizes when landing on a bankrupt card, and then Melissa scooped up some winnings when guessing accurate letters with ease. But she, too, landed on a bankrupt right when she was on a roll.

Shauna took over, accurately guessing the remaining letters left on the board. The full puzzle read, “Congenial company & clever conversation,” but Shauna mispronounced the first word, “congenial,” giving Steve the chance to win the round after all. He answered right, and host Pat Sajak apologized for Shauna’s bad luck.

Steve was awarded $1,000 for winning the round, and he went on to beat Melissa and Shauna and make it into the final round with a total winnings of $35,600 and a wild card.

Shauna ended the game with no money, but as always, players with a $0 sum at the end of the episode are given $1,000. Pat expressed his regret that the night didn’t go better for her, but she was in good spirits, saying being on Wheel of Fortune was her “dream” and that she was “blessed.” Melissa ended the night with $1,000 as well — her remaining prize money. Steve didn’t win the bonus round (he would have won an extra $40,000 dollars if he had).

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were shocked by the “congenial” mispronunciation, while others said they didn’t enjoy Steve’s playing. See fan reactions to tonight’s Wheel of Fortune below.

