‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big After Incredible Puzzle Solve

The new year got off to a fantastic start for Wheel of Fortune contestant LaToya Russell, who used her savvy to crack a tricky puzzle and bag herself $100,000 on Tuesday’s (January 2) episode of the long-running game show.

South Carolina native Russell, who told host Pat Sajak she loves cooking and tries to do a new recipe every week, was on fire on Tuesday’s episode as she blasted through the competition, amassing $19,500 and a trip to New Orleans during regular play.

This took her into the Bonus Round, where she picked the “Person” category and was faced with a challenging three-word puzzle. After the given letters of “RSTLNE,” only two Ls were revealed on the board. Russell chose “CMDO” as her additional letters, but that only added two Cs and a single O.

“You’ve got your work cut out for you,” Sajak said, recognizing the difficulty of the puzzle. “Talk it out.”

However, Russell didn’t need to talk it out, as she instantly and confidently gave the correct answer, “A public official.”

“Oh my god!” Russell shouted as co-host Vanna White revealed she nailed the correct answer.

Things only got better from there as Sajak opened the envelope to reveal Russell had won the $100,000 bonus prize.

“Oh my god!” she screamed again as confetti rained down from above, and her boyfriend, Dexter, joined her on stage to celebrate.

Viewers loved the episode and Russell’s big win and took to social media to offer their congratulations.

“What a way to kick off 2024 with a $100K Winner!!!” wrote one YouTube commenter, while another added, “What a good solve on a tough puzzle! That was easily a $100K worth difficulty.”

Wheel of Fortune contestant LaToya

Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

“What an excellent solver she is!!” said another fan, while one commenter shared, “She seemed like a very nice person and we were hoping for her to win some money. What a pleasant surprise.”

“Congratulating you on your fantastic solve and big win. THAT’S A GOOD WAY TO START THE YEAR,” added another.

“Damn how did she do that. Barely any letters,” said one shocked fan.

Russell becomes only the second $100,000 winner of Season 41, joining siblings Valerie Reynolds & Tom Krisa, who won on the November 17, 2023, episode during Home for the Holidays week.

