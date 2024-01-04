‘Echo’ Stars Preview Maya & Kingpin’s ‘Intense’ Relationship (VIDEO)

Echo may be the 12th entry in Disney+‘s MCU series, but it isn’t like any shows that have come before it. In addition to being the first TV-MA-rated Marvel original, the series features a Native American and deaf lead in the character of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox, first seen in 2021’s Hawkeye).

While fans got a little bit of insight into Maya’s life during the Hawkeye series, Echo will explore that more deeply as she returns to her Oklahoma hometown after finding out that her uncle figure Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), a.k.a. Kingpin, was the mastermind behind her father William’s (Zahn McClarnon) death.

“It becomes way more intense as the series goes on,” Cox tells TV Insider about Maya’s relationship with the man who helped raise her. “There’s more scenes where they’re both together and it’s so intense. It’ll give the audience goosebumps, and you’ll be able to see the complication that they go through and all the trauma that Maya faced with Kingpin.”

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in 'Echo'

(Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios )

For D’Onofrio, whose return marks his third MCU appearance, coming back to the character he first played from 2015-2018 on Daredevil was familiar territory despite the time away.

“When Charlie [Cox] and I finished with the Netflix series, I always felt personally like we were going to return at some point,” D’Onofrio admits. “So I kind of kept it very close to me … There are some character things like his voice and kind of brokenness as a human being I felt like I had to get back into in a deep way but it’s like a nice pair of shoes.”

'Echo' Director Teases Maya & Daredevil's 'Transformative' Action-Packed Fight
Related

'Echo' Director Teases Maya & Daredevil's 'Transformative' Action-Packed Fight

Whether or not fans have met Wilson Fisk previously, D’Onofrio is excited for them to see the character in this particular story. “I feel like if you haven’t seen the Netflix series, this character is going to be very interesting for you,” he says. “I feel like the way I was allowed to with the writing and the direction of Echo, they’re not going to know what to think about this guy. They’re going to be sympathetic towards him but also very weary towards him and Wilson Fisk is a very intense, dangerous, kind of broken man.”

Watch the video interview above.

Echo, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 9, Disney+ and Hulu

