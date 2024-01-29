Do ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Set Photos Confirm ‘Echo’ Theory About Kingpin?

It seems that one major fan theory from Disney+‘s latest Marvel series, Echo, is about to come true in the highly-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again, as an image of a newspaper labeled The New York Criterion teases Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) mayoral campaign.

A photo snapped for Getty Images from the New York City-based set offers fans a closer look at one of the set pieces which is a stack of newspapers with the headline reading, “Wilson Fisk Campaign Gains Momentum Heading Into Polls.” As fans who tuned into Echo will recall, Wilson, a.k.a. Kingpin, was seen in a post-credit sequence, boarding his private plane back to New York, when a news broadcast seemed to give him the idea that running for mayor would be a smart move.

The paper seems to prove the powerful figure will make that move when the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series finally arrives, as theorized. The image of the newspaper, as well as photos of star Charlie Cox, donning his Matt Murdock look, were snapped on Friday, January 26 as filming took place in New York’s own Hell’s Kitchen.

While little news has been made available surrounding the series, which has gotten a rehaul between the start of its production in 2023 and the since-ended WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we do know that directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, who helmed Season 2 episodes of Marvel’s Loki, are on board with Cox, D’Onofrio, and previously teased costar Jon Bernthal returning as The Punisher‘s Frank Castle. Michael Gandolfini is also expected to feature in the buzzy project.

When TV Insider caught up with the directors, who were in early planning stages as of November 2023, Moorhead said, “Well, Daredevil is an insanely cool character… We are beyond excited about it.”

Moorhead and Benson were spotted on the scene of Daredevil: Born Again‘s New York City shoot, which also made way for some exciting returns as fans spotted Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, seemingly reprising their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. The returns were further hinted at as fans snapped shots of a sign reading, “Nelson, Murdock, Page, Attorneys at Law.”

While Woll and Henson’s casting hasn’t officially been announced by Marvel or Disney+, their sighting on set has surely excited fans. For viewers who tuned into the original Daredevil on Netflix, this new show makes way for a potential continuation of a series that had initially been canceled in 2018, making the returns even sweeter. See some of their reactions, below, and stay tuned for more news on Daredevil: Born Again as the series continues to take shape.

Charlie Cox pictured filming at the “Daredevil: Born Again” set in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/nFaTG9frrn — 21 (@21metgala) January 29, 2024

Charlie taking his glasses off is so‍#DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/pmyGtmft1H — jessica_⎊ ⍟ | in my Daredevil born again era (@downeyjessevan) January 27, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again, Series Premiere, TBA, Disney+