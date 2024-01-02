‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Speaks Out After Violent Biker Attack

Ian Ziering has spoken out after he was caught up in a brawl with a group of bikers in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve, explaining his side of the story as to what happened.

As previously reported, TMZ obtained a video of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum on Sunday, December 31, driving down Hollywood Boulevard when he was surrounded by about a dozen riders on mini motorbikes. Ziering exited his car and struck one of the riders who had pulled up directly in front of the actor’s vehicle.

A brawl then ensued, with several riders throwing punches at Ziering before he escaped onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It wasn’t initially clear what caused the incident to turn violent, but it was said that an official police report had been taken, which listed Ziering as the victim.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night (January 1), Ziering wrote, “Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation.”

Ziering explained how he left his car to “assess any damage,” and that’s when the situation “escalated into a physical altercation” which he “navigated to protect myself.”

He also noted how his 10-year-old daughter, Penna, was in the car at the time. “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” the Sharknado star continued.

Ziering said the situation “highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets” and how we need “effective law enforcement responses to such behavior.”

“As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient,” he added. “I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety.”

Ziering suggested the “underlying issues” that lead to “such disruptive behavior” need addressing and urged “city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

Concluding his post, the actor turned his attention to his family, friends, and fans, writing, “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”

Ziering’s ex-wife, Erin Ludwig, reshared his Instagram post, adding, “I have over 150 messages about this incident in 24hrs and I am not responding due to [Ian and Penna’s] privacy. As I appreciate the need for info by everyone, please understand respectfully and if needing information please reach out to the direct people involved.”

She also reshared her daughter Mia’s social media post, where she corrected previous reports that stated she was the one in the car with her dad.

“Guys, I’m fine. tmz literally lied. I was not the one in the car. It was Penna,’ Mia wrote. “Thanks for checking it but it was misinformation and also very embarrassing. And it’s clearly Penna. like huh.”