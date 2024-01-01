Anderson Cooper Loses It Over John Mayer in a Cat Bar During CNN’s NYE Special (VIDEO)

Anderson Cooper had an uncontrollable laughing fit during CNN‘s New Year’s Live special on Sunday night (December 31) when multi-time Grammy winner John Mayer called in from an unexpected location.

During the annual broadcast, Cooper and his long-time co-host Andy Cohen linked up with Mayer via video call, with Cohen noting that the singer-songwriter is currently on tour performing in Japan. The video then popped up on the screen, showing Mayer at a car bar in Tokyo.

The giggling started almost immediately as Cooper saw the parade of cats sauntering on the bar behind Mayer. “John, this doesn’t look sanitary,” Cohen said as a pair of felines licked each other in the background.

“You know, I believe it passes all health codes, so I think it’s just fine,” Mayer replied. “But, yes, we are at a cat bar, it’s called Cats in the Box, in Tokyo, celebrating New Year’s. We’re already halfway through the first day of 2024.”

By this point, Cooper was doubled over as he couldn’t take his eyes off the growing number of cats appearing behind Mayer.

“I’m here with Shin and five other proprietors of the bar,” Mayer joked, pointing to the bar owner and the array of cats to his side.

“There are cats everywhere; they’re licking each other,” an incredulous Cohen said as Cooper’s giggling intensified.

“Yes, this is a place you can come, enjoy a drink or two and talk to cats. It’s a cat bar. I mean, I don’t know how much more clear I can be about the objective of this place,” a straight-faced Mayer responded.

At this point, Cooper took himself off-screen as it all became too much. “I can’t see Anderson,” Mayer said, “but I know exactly what he looks like right now.”

“Yes, he’s gone, he’s off with the fairies here,” Cohen shared of his co-host’s mindstate. “Just the shot of the cat’s ass in your face is making him delirious.”

Cooper was left to compose himself as Mayer began feeding his new feline friends with what he described as “a gelatinous cat paste.”

The craziest part of all this? It happened before Cohen and Cooper had started drinking.