‘Minx’ Finale Sneak Peek: Joyce & Doug Debate Their Magazine Success (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Minx

 More

Minx‘s sexy second season is coming to a close at Starz on Friday, September 8, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the latest soiree being celebrated by magazine makers Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and Doug (Jake Johnson).

In the eighth and final installment of the season, titled “Woman of the Hour,” Doug and Joyce attend the Minx International launch party thrown by Constance (Elizabeth Perkins). As seen in the clip, above, Doug and Joyce are debating Minx‘s success as she begins to realize control of the entity is slowly slipping from her grasp.

Ophelia Lovibond in 'Minx' Season 2 finale

(Credit: Starz)

As the scene unfolds, Joyce approaches Doug at the party. He tells her, “You look good as a banner, kid,” as he points to images of Joyce from her recent Rolling Stones cover. But she feels a bit differently, noting, “I look like a slutty dictator.”

The duo carries on with their signature banter, with Doug replying, “I thought that’s what you were going for.” Instead of adding a well-thought-out response, Joyce asks what Doug is going for with the teal suit he’s wearing on this occasion. “Well, it’s a dead man suit, but I think I look pretty good,” he says, sizing himself up.

'Minx' Star Lennon Parham on Shelly's Season 2 Journey of Self-Discovery
Related

'Minx' Star Lennon Parham on Shelly's Season 2 Journey of Self-Discovery

As their conversation continues, Joyce admits, “I feel like I am losing control here.” Doug tries to dispel these ideas by telling Joyce that he understands how she’s feeling but that everything is okay. Then, Joyce brings up Constance, with, “I think she’s turning us into something that we are not.”

Doug counters that Constance has made them better. But will they ever see eye-to-eye on the topic? Check out the full scene, above.

Minx, Season 2 Finale, Friday, September 8, 9/8c, Starz

Minx - Starz

Minx where to stream

Minx

Jake Johnson

Ophelia Lovibond

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie, Savannah, and Todd Chrisley
1
‘Corrupt’ Prison Guards Are Making Life Hell for Todd & Julie Chrisley Says Daughter Savannah
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Defend Vanna White, Slam Ryan Seacrest
Putri Ariani on AGT
3
‘AGT’: Putri Ariani Wows Judges With Stunning U2 Cover
Danny Masterson
4
Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Rape Conviction
Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'
5
‘Daryl Dixon’ Breathes New Life Into ‘Dead’ Franchise