Minx‘s sexy second season is coming to a close at Starz on Friday, September 8, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the latest soiree being celebrated by magazine makers Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and Doug (Jake Johnson).

In the eighth and final installment of the season, titled “Woman of the Hour,” Doug and Joyce attend the Minx International launch party thrown by Constance (Elizabeth Perkins). As seen in the clip, above, Doug and Joyce are debating Minx‘s success as she begins to realize control of the entity is slowly slipping from her grasp.

As the scene unfolds, Joyce approaches Doug at the party. He tells her, “You look good as a banner, kid,” as he points to images of Joyce from her recent Rolling Stones cover. But she feels a bit differently, noting, “I look like a slutty dictator.”

The duo carries on with their signature banter, with Doug replying, “I thought that’s what you were going for.” Instead of adding a well-thought-out response, Joyce asks what Doug is going for with the teal suit he’s wearing on this occasion. “Well, it’s a dead man suit, but I think I look pretty good,” he says, sizing himself up.

As their conversation continues, Joyce admits, “I feel like I am losing control here.” Doug tries to dispel these ideas by telling Joyce that he understands how she’s feeling but that everything is okay. Then, Joyce brings up Constance, with, “I think she’s turning us into something that we are not.”

Doug counters that Constance has made them better. But will they ever see eye-to-eye on the topic? Check out the full scene, above.

Minx, Season 2 Finale, Friday, September 8, 9/8c, Starz