‘Abbott Elementary’: Tyler James Williams Reveals Gregory & Janine Relationship Status

Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

Class is back in session at last! And Season 3 of the Philadelphia-set comedy Abbott Elementary picks up mid-school year just as Career Day is happening.

“Gregory gets a botanist [to visit], which he is very excited about,” says Tyler James Williams, who plays garden-loving first-grade teacher Gregory Eddie.

As for the months that have elapsed since the April finale, the actor promises we’ll get caught up on everything the Abbott staff has been up to, including one “unfortunate event” of Gregory’s that went viral over the summer that “the kids are very much aware of.”

And somehow, without even trying, the self-described “not fun” educator becomes one of the cool teachers. “When the kids choose you, the kids choose you,” Williams says. “So he has to figure out how to embrace that position.”

What’s his position with colleague Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson)? The pair shared their romantic feelings in that last episode, but she nixed dating and chose to focus on herself.

“Gregory’s out on the market and looking, not necessarily for love, but whatever may come his way,” Williams says. “He’s respected Janine’s decision, [but it] doesn’t make it any easier seeing her at work.” Awkward!

Abbott Elementary is executive produced by Brunson, who also serves as showrunner. In the cast, she and Williams are joined by Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, and William Stanford Davis. Taraji P. Henson, Ayo Edebiri, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Leslie Odom Jr. guest-starred in Season 2, among others. Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumaker also executive produce.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 is nominated in six categories for the delayed 2023 Emmy Awards, including the top honor of Outstanding Comedy Series, an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for Brunson, and an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for Williams. The awards show takes place on Monday, January 15 on Fox.

Abbott Elementary Returns Wednesday, February 7, 9/8c, ABC