See ‘Moonshiners’ Smuggle Shine in ‘Ozark Outlaws to the Rescue’ Special (VIDEO)

On the day following Christmas, Discovery has a spinoff special of Moonshiners, entitled Moonshiners: Ozark Outlaws, for your holiday hangover.

The special revolves around Big Chuk, an Arkansas musician and moonshiner, along with his partner and “double cousin,” as they ambitiously push their moonshining enterprise to greater heights. The climax involves a daring venture across state lines to smuggle moonshine, all in an effort to raise funds for their close friend and advisor, Josh Owens, a vital member of the main cast of Moonshiners, recovering from a life-threatening motorcycle crash.

In their latest escapade, Arkansas moonshiners Big Chuk and Joe Boy seek assistance from Josh Owens for their outlaw operation. However, when Josh sustains injuries in a racing incident, they join forces with legendary moonshiners Henry and Kenny Law in a bold bootlegging mission to aid their injured friend, as detailed in the official logline of the special.

In a preview of the special above, we see the Moonshiners crew meet in an undercover area, admire a fresh barrel of shine they’ve been offered, and haul it secretly to Tennessee.

This extraordinary event precedes the upcoming Season 13 premiere of the series. The official synopsis sets the stage for mounting tensions in the backwoods, pitting centuries-old traditions against a burgeoning movement advocating for the legalization of home distilling. As the established moonshiners consolidate their power, resourceful innovators explore new techniques and recipes, aiming to pocket tax-free profits for an entire season.

In the inaugural episode, Tickle spearheads a campaign to legalize home distilling while Mark and Digger craft a plan to distill surplus light beer into liquor. Despite grappling with injuries from racing, Josh strategizes his comeback to the moonshining scene. Meanwhile, Digger unveils a startling revelation.

Don’t miss the Moonshiners: Ozark Outlaws special airing on Tuesday, December 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on the Discovery Channel. Then catch up after New Year’s Day, as the eagerly awaited Season 13 premiere of is expected Tuesday, January 2 at 8 PM ET/PT.

Moonshiners: Ozark Outlaws, Special Premiere, Tuesday, December 26, 8/7c, Discovery Channel

Moonshiners, Season 13 Premiere, Tuesday, January 2, 8/7c, Discovery Channel