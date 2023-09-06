‘Moonshiners’ Star Jim Tom Hedrick Dies at 82

Marvin “Jim Tom” Hedrick, who starred in Discovery‘s distillery-themed reality show Moonshiners for five seasons, died of kidney cancer at age 82, according to TMZ.

According to a source close to the outlet, Hedrick had been on dialysis for months and had been in a nursing home for the last year.

Moonshiners launched in 2012, and it follows the lives of individuals who produce illegal moonshine in the Appalachian mountains. Hedrick joined the cast in Season 2 and remained with the show for five years, through Season 6. Jim Tom was one of the veteran moonshiners in the area for Sugarlands Distilling Co., which embraced them when it opened their doors.

“Jim Tom’s well-earned reputation as one of the most skilled moonshiners in the South earned him a role on the hit television program Moonshiners, where his colorful personality endeared [him] to… millions,” Sugarlands Distilling Co said in a statement online. “Jim Tom touched the lives of countless individuals and was especially eager to pass along his lifetime of moonshining knowledge to a new generation of distillers, ensuring the craft would endure.”

“Jim Tom was one of the first veteran moonshiners to truly embrace Sugarlands when we opened our doors,” added Sugarlands president and founder Ned Vickers. “Gaining the stamp of approval from Jim Tom was instrumental in shaping the authenticity of Sugarlands, and we’re forever indebted to his support and friendship.”

Co-star Tim Smith tweeted, “shine in peace forever Jim Tom,” alongside a screenshot of his tribute on Facebook. Check out the tweet above.

Jim Tom was known for his quirky personality, colloquial speech, knack for storytelling, and making homemade alcohol out in nature. Check out an example of his character below.