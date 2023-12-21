‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Made Fatal Mistake That Led to Her Firing

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

More details are emerging regarding Mayim Bialik‘s departure from Jeopardy!, including reports that she didn’t consult the show’s producers before announcing her firing. The Big Bang Theory actress is also said to have made a tactical error by stepping away from the show in support of the writers’ strike, a decision that ultimately lost her the hosting job on the syndicated version of the show.

Last Friday, December 15, Bialik took to Instagram to reveal she had been axed as host of the long-running game show. “As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news,” she stated. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

She went on to thank the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew, but according to TMZ, Bialik didn’t give the show a heads-up before she made the shocking announcement.

“Our sources say Sony is still open to having Mayim host Jeopardy! primetime specials, because they feel she’s talented and works well with the celebrity contestants,” TMZ reported. “But we’re told Mayim made it clear it was all or nothing. As a result, we’re told Sony brass declined and Mayim released her statement Friday without consulting Sony.”

Earlier this week, entertainment journalist and long-time former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Belloni, alleged that Bialik stepping away from the show in solidarity with the WGA strike this past May played a significant part in her dismissal.

“While Sony insists the parting is to “maintain continuity” for viewers, Bialik’s actions during the strike were at least a contributing factor, according to three sources close to the show,” Belloni reported in a Puck News email, adding that Sony TV exec Suzanne Prete and Jeopardy‘s exec producer Michael Davies “were furious.”

However, the TMZ sources refute those reports, noting that Bialik stepping down in May to support the strikes “showed Sony executives they didn’t need two hosts for the quiz show, and that’s why they moved on.”

Her decision to step away from the show seemingly turned out to be a big mistake if she wanted to keep her role on the show.

Bialik had been co-hosting the syndicated show with Ken Jennings since 2022, as well as helming primetime spin-off specials, including Celebrity Jeopardy! Jennings has been hosting all versions of the show since Bialik stepped away due to the strikes in May.

“Bosses at Sony weren’t mad when Mayim refused to work during this year’s strike, but her absence opened execs’ eyes about their dual host system,” TMZ stated.

The sources added that Jennings “took the opportunity and ran with it,” using the extra episodes to “improve his hosting skills.”

“Sony worked incredibly hard juggling schedules to accommodate Mayim during her time on the show, and she didn’t always agree with production decisions… including the hiring of executive producer Michael Davies and other staff changes,” TMZ added.

The publication also noted that after Bialik stepped away, she lost touch with Sony execs, and so the show decided to simply press on without her.