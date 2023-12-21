‘General Hospital’ Star Eden McCoy Gives Update on Absence From Show

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital star Eden McCoy has shared an update with her fans two days after it was revealed she will be taking a temporary break from the long-running soap opera.

“Wanted to hop on & wish everyone happy holidays,” McCoy wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I think I’m gonna take some time off of Twitter, but first needed to give thanks for any of the support within the last few weeks. Been a strange year, but I still feel very lucky. Wishing everyone reading this love and health.”

McCoy, who last week won a Daytime Emmy for Oustanding Younger Performer for her role as Josslyn Jacks, will be absent from the show until the beginning of the new year, according to a General Hospital spokesperson (per Deadline).

As fans discovered on Monday’s episode, McCoy has been temporarily replaced by newcomer Courtney Fulk, who will portray Josslyn until the former is ready to return.

While the show nor McCoy have confirmed the reason for her absence, fans have speculated that the death of McCoy’s mother earlier this year could have played a part. Due to the soap’s busy schedule, which shoots about a month in advance, it makes sense why McCoy would be absent from the December episodes.

McCoy paid tribute to her mother last week as she accepted her Daytime Emmy Award, saying, “This is for and because of my mother. It’s not lost on me what an absolute privilege it is to be able to do something not only I like to do but love to do for a living, and I love what I do. It’s really easy to be grateful on nights like this, but I am grateful every day.”

She also shared a message on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her newly won trophy. “Words can’t describe the gratitude I feel… I just want to say thank you for the best 8 years to my General Hospital family….thank you for letting me be a tiny FRACTION of your incredible legacy,” she wrote befoer signing off, “For you mommy!!!”

McCoy has portrayed Josslyn since 2015 and has appeared in almost 700 episodes. Her character is the daughter of Carly (Laura Wright) and Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), who was born on November 3, 2009.