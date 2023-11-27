What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in December 2023

Netflix is gearing up for an epic month of programming this December as several critically acclaimed films, returning shows, and more land on the platform.

Among the notable titles is the second half of The Crown‘s final season, which will feature the romance between Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) and Prince William (Ed McVey). And don’t miss buzzy films like May December and Bradley Cooper‘s Maestro costarring Carey Mulligan. Additionally, The Great British Baking Show adds new holiday episodes, the long-awaited Chicken Run sequel drops, and Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire arrives.

Scroll down for the full list of what’s coming and going from Netflix in December.

Available This Month on Netflix:

December 1

May December — NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

December 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri — NETFLIX SERIES

December 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal — NETFLIX COMEDY

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

December 6

Blood Coast — NETFLIX SERIES

Christmas as Usual — NETFLIX FILM

December 7

Analog Squad — NETFLIX SERIES

The Archies — NETFLIX FILM

Hilda: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX

High Tides — NETFLIX SERIES

My Life With the Walter Boys — NETFLIX SERIES

NAGA — NETFLIX FILM

World War II: From the Frontlines — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 8

Blood Vessel — NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Leave the World Behind — NETFLIX FILM

Women on the Edge — NETFLIX FILM

December 9

Love and Monsters

December 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Single’s Inferno: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 13

1670 — NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer — NETFLIX SERIES

Se Eu Fosse: Luisa Sonza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Crown: Season 6, Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho — NETFLIX SERIES

December 15

Carol & The End of the World — NETFLIX SERIES

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — NETFLIX FILM

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Familia — NETFLIX FILM

The Hills: Seasons 3 -4

Yoh’ Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES

December 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

December 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I — NETFLIX COMEDY

December 20

Cindy La Regia: The High School Years — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar— NETFLIX SERIES

Maestro — NETFLIX FILM

Taming the Shrewd 2 — NETFLIX FILM

December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand — NETFLIX SERIES

Supa Team 4: Season 2 — NETFLIX FILM

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire — NETFLIX FILM

December 24

A Vampire in the Family — NETFLIX FILM

The Manny — NETFLIX SERIES

December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon — NETFLIX COMEDY

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry — NETFLIX FILM

December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 28

Pokemon Concierge — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 29

Berlin — NETFLIX SERIES

December 31

Blippi Wonders, Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker, Seasons 3-4

Leaving This Month:

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Sing 2

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

Us

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street