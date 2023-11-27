What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in December 2023
Netflix is gearing up for an epic month of programming this December as several critically acclaimed films, returning shows, and more land on the platform.
Among the notable titles is the second half of The Crown‘s final season, which will feature the romance between Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) and Prince William (Ed McVey). And don’t miss buzzy films like May December and Bradley Cooper‘s Maestro costarring Carey Mulligan. Additionally, The Great British Baking Show adds new holiday episodes, the long-awaited Chicken Run sequel drops, and Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire arrives.
Scroll down for the full list of what’s coming and going from Netflix in December.
Available This Month on Netflix:
December 1
May December — NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Home: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
December 3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to Samdal-ri — NETFLIX SERIES
December 4
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 5
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal — NETFLIX COMEDY
Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
December 6
Blood Coast — NETFLIX SERIES
Christmas as Usual — NETFLIX FILM
December 7
Analog Squad — NETFLIX SERIES
The Archies — NETFLIX FILM
Hilda: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
I Hate Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX
High Tides — NETFLIX SERIES
My Life With the Walter Boys — NETFLIX SERIES
NAGA — NETFLIX FILM
World War II: From the Frontlines — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 8
Blood Vessel — NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Leave the World Behind — NETFLIX FILM
Women on the Edge — NETFLIX FILM
December 9
Love and Monsters
December 12
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Single’s Inferno: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 13
1670 — NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer — NETFLIX SERIES
Se Eu Fosse: Luisa Sonza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 14
As the Crow Flies: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Crown: Season 6, Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho — NETFLIX SERIES
December 15
Carol & The End of the World — NETFLIX SERIES
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — NETFLIX FILM
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Familia — NETFLIX FILM
The Hills: Seasons 3 -4
Yoh’ Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES
December 18
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
December 19
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I — NETFLIX COMEDY
December 20
Cindy La Regia: The High School Years — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar— NETFLIX SERIES
Maestro — NETFLIX FILM
Taming the Shrewd 2 — NETFLIX FILM
December 21
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand — NETFLIX SERIES
Supa Team 4: Season 2 — NETFLIX FILM
December 22
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire — NETFLIX FILM
December 24
A Vampire in the Family — NETFLIX FILM
The Manny — NETFLIX SERIES
December 25
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon — NETFLIX COMEDY
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
December 26
Thank You, I’m Sorry — NETFLIX FILM
December 27
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 28
Pokemon Concierge — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 29
Berlin — NETFLIX SERIES
December 31
Blippi Wonders, Season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker, Seasons 3-4
Leaving This Month:
The Hills: Seasons 1-2
Sing 2
Da Kath & Kim Code
Kath & Kimderella
Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
Us
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Street