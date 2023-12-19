‘Doc’: Molly Parker to Lead New Fox Medical Drama Series

Fox has found the lead of its new medical drama series.

The network has cast Molly Parker as the lead in its upcoming procedural Doc, from executive producers Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg, and Erwin Stoff. The series is set to join Fox’s primetime lineup for the 2024-25 season, alongside the delayed 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 and new series Rescue: HI-Surf.

Parker will star as Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, she must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves, and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away.

She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a nine-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

Doc is based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, Doc — Nelle tue mani, which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company. (It debuted in 2020 and is the most-viewed scripted series on Italian TV since 2007.)

Doc will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios.

Doc was originally given a straight-to-series order for the 2023-2024 season in April. It will bring a medical drama back to the network’s lineup following the cancellation of The Resident after six seasons last spring. Its delay to the 2024-2025 season comes as most of this year’s lineup was delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes (both now over). Fox’s fall schedule consisted of animated and unscripted shows, with its scripted dramas Alert: Missing Persons Unit and The Cleaning Lady and comedy Animal Control returning in March.

Doc, Series Premiere, TBA, Fox