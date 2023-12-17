Jacob Elordi to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Musical Guest Reneé Rapp

Saturday Night Live is giving Jacob Elordi fans a reason to stay euphoric even after the end of the holiday season. The actor will make his SNL hosting debut when the NBC sketch comedy show returns on Saturday, January 20.

Elordi, a 26-year-old from Australia, scored a breakout role as love interest Noah Flynn in Netflix’s Kissing Booth film trilogy before landing a part as violent teen Nate Jacobs in the HBO drama Euphoria.

The actor is coming off a banner year in which he appeared in four films The Sweet East, He Went That Way, Saltburn, and Priscilla. In Saltburn, Elordi joins Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike in a thriller set at an aristocratic family’s estate. And in Priscilla, he plays Elvis Presley opposite Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley.

The musical guest for that January 20 SNL episode, meanwhile, will be Reneé Rapp, whom TV viewers might recognize from the Max teen series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Rapp released Snow Angel, her debut studio album, in August, and she’ll star as Regina George in the upcoming movie musical version of Mean Girls, reprising the role she played on Broadway.

While Elordi is hosting and Rapp is performing, there’s no telling which other stars might crash the party in this cameo-heavy 49th season. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made surprise appearances in the season premiere, Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger had unannounced roles in the second episode, Alec Baldwin took a small part in Episode 4, and Tina Fey and Candice Bergen popped up during Emma Stone’s opening monologue in Episode 5.

And in Saturday’s episode, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig returned to Studio 8H alongside host Kate McKinnon, while Barbie director Greta Gerwig stopped by to introduce a performance by musical guest Billie Eilish.

Saturday Night Live, Season 49 Midseason Premiere, Saturday, January 20, 2024, 11:30/10:30c, NBC