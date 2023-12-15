‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Final Season (VIDEO)

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s final season continues to take shape as star Sam Heughan takes fans behind the scenes of Starz‘s eighth chapter in the time-traversing romantic drama.

Taking to Instagram, Heughan, who plays 18th-century Highlander warrior Jamie Fraser, captured a video of himself walking through Outlander‘s costume department as it would seem. Making his way through the racks of clothing, Heughan turns the camera on himself, giving fans a wide-eyed look.

The actor, of course, chose a fitting tune to pair with the video: the show’s theme, “Skye Boat Song,” by Bear McCreary. “Entering the FINAL season….,” Heughan captioned the behind-the-scenes look.

As fans already know, Season 7’s second half will arrive sometime in 2024, with an exact date yet to be announced. Season 8 will serve as the show’s last, and Heughan teased the start of work on the final chapter at the end of November, hinting at the start of production.

While it’s unclear if filming has started, the costumes on the rack indicate the remaining presence of red coats amid the ongoing American Revolution that Jamie and his love Claire (Caitriona Balfe) sailed away from at the end of Season 7’s first half, as the couple, along with their nephew Young Ian (John Bell), traveled back to Scotland.

Thankfully, Season 7 had been filmed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, so the release of the rest of it won’t be delayed for any production reasons. Eight more episodes are on the horizon for fans to enjoy in Season 7, which has already delivered plenty of exciting twists and turns as Jamie and Claire’s daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) returned to the future with her family for the sake of her newborn daughter, who had a heart condition in need of modern medical treatment.

As we await Season 7’s return, stay tuned for any updates on Season 8 production, and in the meantime, catch up with Outlander anytime on Starz.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2, Coming 2024, Starz