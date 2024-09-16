‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Fans React After Appalling Emmys Snub

Curb Your Enthusiasm aired its 12th and final season earlier this year, but the show didn’t receive any farewell gifts from the Emmys on Sunday (September 15) as it was shut out once again.

Larry David‘s long-running sitcom was nominated for four Emmys at this year’s ceremony, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for David. However, the show didn’t receive a single award, a familiar feeling for the HBO show, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedy series ever.

Curb Your Enthusiasm outdid its previous record as the show with the most Outstanding Comedy Series nominations (11) without a win. Throughout its run, the series picked up a total of 55 Emmy nominations but has only won twice, for Directing in 2003 and Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series in 2012.

Fellow HBO comedy Hacks ended up taking home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, while The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White walked away with the Outstanding Lead Actor trophy.

David perhaps sensed the snub ahead of time, as he didn’t attend the ceremony itself. However, he did appear at the HBO I Max after-party on Sunday night.

Speaking to Deadline about Curb’s lack of Emmys love, HBO and Max Content Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said, “In terms of comedy, what Larry and the cast, Jeff [Schaffer] and Larry and the whole team have done; it’s pretty extraordinary to do 12 seasons.

He continued, “I’ve said before, Emmys aren’t everything, the work stands on its own, but I’d say, along the 12 seasons, maybe we missed as an industry acknowledging Curb.”

Curb holds the record for most Outstanding Comedy Series nominations alongside Cheers and M*A*S*H. However, unlike those classics, Curb never picked up the win. Cheers won the award four times, while M*A*S*H took it home once.

Outraged fans took to social media to share their reaction to Curb being snubbed, with one X user writing, “The most underrated disgrace of American life is that Curb Your Enthusiasm will have ran for 12 years and not once won the Emmy for “Best Comedy.”

“Curb your enthusiasm deserved to win something considering it was their last season,” said another.

Another added, “Larry David NOT winning for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his last season of Curb??”

“Not giving Larry David the Emmy after a quarter century of brilliance w/ Curb is weirdly fitting,” said one X user.

“It’s always going to be a shame we never gave Larry David any #Emmys for Curb,” wrote another.

Another said, “Larry David never won an Emmy for Curb #PureDisgrace.”

Despite Curb‘s lack of Emmys love, David has previously had award success with Seinfeld, the beloved NBC sitcom he co-created with Jerry Seinfeld. That show received 68 Emmys nominations over the course of its run, winning 10, including for Outstanding Comedy Series.