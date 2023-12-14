‘Girls5eva’ Sets Netflix Debut as Streamer Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date (PHOTO)

The girls are back in action! Netflix has announced the long-awaited Season 3 premiere date for Girls5eva, the musical comedy series from creator Meredith Scardino and executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Set to return Thursday, March 14, 2024, for the all-new six half-hour-long episodes are stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, reprising their roles as the titular one-hit-wonder girl group from the late ’90s. As fans saw in the first two seasons of the series when it originally streamed on Peacock, the group is working on giving their pop star dreams another shot.

While they may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents, and debt, why can’t they also be Girls5eva? The six-episode third season will drop on Netflix exclusively alongside the first two seasons which initially debuted on Peacock before the NBCUniversal streamer canceled the series, leading to its salvation over at Netflix.

As mentioned, above, the premiere date announcement was shared alongside a first-look photo of Dawn (Bareilles), Wickie (Goldsberry), Summer (Philipps), and Gloria (Pell) as they partake in the Returnity Tour, named after their newly-recorded album. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured for the comeback, the ladies pile into a van and hit the open road in an attempt to get back on top.

In the process of touring, the group will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront their parents, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” break they’re chasing after.

Created and written by showrunner Scardino, she executive produces with previous Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt collaborators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock as well as David Miner, Eric Gurian, and music supervisor Jeff Richmond. Filmed in New York City, Girls5eva hails from Universal Television Studios.

Don’t miss what’s next for Girls5eva, stay tuned for more details from the latest season of the musical comedy as it prepares to debut on Netflix.

Girls5eva, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 2024