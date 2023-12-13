Ellen DeGeneres Reflects on the Memory of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss One Year After His Death

Ellen DeGeneres has remembered her late friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Instagram for the anniversary of his death. In the tribute post below, the former daytime television host expressed her feelings about working with Boss as the DJ and producer of her longtime talk show.

“I thought that I would share a couple of memories that I have,” DeGeneres started. “Well, first of all, there are so many memories that I have of tWitch.”

“I love that every single day after the show, we would sing and dance to some song. And then we would make each other laugh somehow,” she continued. “And then we would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to, and I would say, ‘I love you,’ and he’d say, ‘Love you much.’ And then he would walk off to his. And every single day, that’s how we ended the show, arm in arm. I miss that.”

The former comedian also recalled one of their last trips during filming for the show, which ended in May 2022. DeGeneres and Boss went to Los Vegas to see Silk Sonic perform live. The photo also showed the two at the event.

“That was really fun. Singing to each other and just being in Vegas together was really fun,” she shared.

She also touched on how she, Boss, and the show’s executive producer, Andy Lassner, visited Miraval resort in Arizona, which is where the former So You Think You Can Dance favorite climbed atop a pole, which she called “hilarious.”

“He was so scared to do that,” she said as clips from the moment passed by. “And when he got on that pole, that high up, and stood, and then Andy had to join him? That was one of the most fun shoots that we’ve ever done and one of the last trips that we took.”

DeGeneres ended the video by saying that Boss’ “memory lives on” following his death by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.

“I love him so much. I miss him so much,” she said. “And it’s a reminder every single day that you just don’t know what people are going through because he was a happy guy, I thought, and I was really close to him. And he never shared that with me.”

She concluded: “So, that is sad that he didn’t feel like he could find a way out and share that he was struggling. Because we all would have done anything we could to help him. I miss him every single day, but I have amazing memories of him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)