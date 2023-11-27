‘Golden Bachelor’ Finale: Who Did Gerry Choose & Are They Still Together?

[Spoiler alert! The following article reveals the rumored winner of The Golden Bachelor, which is set to air its season finale on Thursday, November 30.]

It’s been a long wait for The Golden Bachelor fans as they eagerly look forward to finding out who Gerry Turner picks to spend the rest of his life with in the show’s dramatic finale.

Well, it seems like the cat could be out of the bag as two who he chooses. Read on if you want to know what happens in the finale and if Gerry gets engaged.

The last time viewers saw Gerry, he was torn between his two finalists, Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old financial services professional who lives in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

After spending one-on-time with both women in the fantasy suites on the November 16 episode, where he expressed his love for each, Gerry said he’d finally come to a decision. However, the hit ABC reality series left fans on a cliffhanger as the show took a break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Well, for those who can’t wait any longer, long-time Bachelor spoiler source Reality Steve climate to know which woman Gerry ultimately picks on this Thursday’s upcoming season finale.

According to Reality Steve, Gerry gave his final rose to Theresa, who accepted the offer and made history as the spinoff’s first-ever winner. In addition, Gerry is said to have asked Theresa to marry him, and the two remain together and engaged three months after filming.

“Gerry got engaged to Theresa. They are still engaged, and we’ll see what happens with their lives,” Reality Steve said on his Daily Roundup podcast. “You know, Theresa is from New Jersey. Gerry loves his life in Indiana. So we’ll find out on November 30, when they’re live on the couch, exactly what their plans are… what they’ve been up to these last couple months. But Gerry is engaged to Theresa.”

As TV Insider reported, in a recent interview with his local newspaper, IndyStar, Gerry touched on the living situation with the woman he picked. “We’ve had good conversation about it, and there are a number of options, and we haven’t come to a final conclusion on that,” he shared. “I really like where I live. She really likes where she lives.”

Some fans might be surprised Gerry chose Theresa, especially as he seemed to have amazing chemistry with Leslie. In recent episodes, Gerry told Leslie he loved her, so his final choice might come as quite a shock to the Minnesota fitness instructor.

However, Gerry and Theresa have grown close over the series due to their similar histories, both having lost their significant others and living as single parents to adult children. The pair grew particularly close during the fantasy suites episode, where Theresa further opened up about her past.

All that’s left now is to see how this all plays out on Thursday’s highly-anticipated finale. Do you think Gerry made the right decision? Let us know in the comments below.