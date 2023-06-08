Mark Ruffalo Teams With ‘Mare of Easttown’ Writer for New HBO Series

Mark Ruffalo is returning to HBO for a new limited series following his run on the Emmy-winning I Know This Much Is True. Teaming up with Mare of Easttown scribe Brad Ingelsby, the untitled project is based on an original idea following a task force of law enforcement officers and the criminals they are trying to apprehend.

The working title is officially Untitled Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project. Along with writing the series, Ingelsby will executive produce the show side-by-side with director Jeremiah Zagar and lead star Ruffalo. This is Ingelsby’s first project since delivering the well-received Mare, which starred Kate Winslet as a detective determined to solve the mystery behind a teen girl’s death while coping with the grief surrounding a family tragedy.

Casting decisions were made ahead of the WGA strike, and no further development has occurred since the strike began. The series has not yet been slated for production. No episode count or additional casting has been unveiled at this time, either.

“We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind Mare of Easttown. Brad’s boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

“When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role,” Orsi continued. “We are also honored to collaborate with Jeremiah, an unparalleled director whose deep understanding of visual storytelling will only elevate this project to new heights. The convergence of these talents is so exciting, and we cannot wait to share this story with the world.”

In addition to Ingelsby, Zagar, and Ruffalo executive producing the series, they’ll be joined by Paul Lee and Mark Roybal. Meanwhile, Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches are attached as co-executive producers. Stay tuned for more on the upcoming project, and catch Mare of Easttown and I Know This Much Is True anytime on Max.