‘NCIS: Sydney’: Olivia Swann Reveals Season Ends in ‘Very Heartbreaking Way’

It sounds like we’re definitely going to want a second season of the first international version of NCIS.

Sydney Season 1 has, in the first half, already had two cases that are linked to the arc that will take us through the finale, as showrunner Morgan O’Neill told TV Insider. But before then, there’s a hostage situation at a dog cafe, emotional reveals, and more. Below, series star Olivia Swann, who plays NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, offers a preview. Plus, watch the video above for her dream NCIS crossover.

The next episode sees the team racing to save Doc Roy (William McInnes) and his dog when they’re involved in a hostage situation. What can you preview? It doesn’t sound like their typical case.

Olivia Swann: No, it’s not a typical case. It’s very high-octane. Obviously there’s a literal ticking clock going where they have to very quickly on their feet think of how to fix a situation. Actually, JD (Todd Lasance) takes the lead on it, and so he’s very much in there, which then also puts another member of their team in the firing line. So it’s a race against the clock to figure it all out and put the pieces together and hopefully save all of these people that are trapped in a doggy cafe.

And then that’s just more for Mackey to deal with if she has two people from her team in danger.

Yeah, it’s never good to put Mackey’s team in danger because she will come for you.

The first and third episodes’ cases are connected to this ongoing arc that showrunner Morgan O’Neill said will go through the finale. What can you preview about what’s coming up?

There are a couple of twists and turns and reveals and all fun things like that, but it does all get kind of sewn together, and by the end of the season, we start getting a really big scope of what actually has been going on throughout the whole season. It accumulates in a very intense, very explosive, very heartbreaking way. I’m so excited for it to air because there’s some really, really cool stuff coming up.

Something that Mackey and JD can agree on is how much they don’t like Rankin (Lewis Fitz-Gerald). So when are they going to cross paths next and how are they going to have to make adjustments in how they deal with him?

I think they’re kind of always on their toes when it comes to Rankin. He always just seems to be there and he doesn’t seem to want to help them or he doesn’t seem to like them. I think he is the kind of character that [has us questioning], is he the good guy? Is he the bad guy? We just don’t know, and they don’t know. And so they may have to put their grievances aside and maybe accept his help if he offers it, but I don’t think they will ever get onto terms of being friends at all.

Who are we going to see her being the most vulnerable with going forward this season?

It’s probably Frank [from Episode 4].

That was it?

Yeah, that was it. But I do think towards the end of the season, another character has to deal with a lot of intense stuff and that definitely affects Mackey, but maybe we don’t see the full extent of that.

I’m thinking that could be Doc Roy, because there was that moment about him being sad in Episode 3 and he said it was because Blue (Mavournee Hazel) thought she was leaving, but there was more to that, right?

There sure is. It is definitely something we will see more of in the coming episodes, but actually it’s not necessarily revealed to Mackey.

Their dynamic has been great since they met and he asked if she’s “of the CSI,” then her reaction…

He’s just fantastic. He’s a very kind of grumbly, curmudgeonly guy, but William just plays it so well and you can’t help but love that and respond to that. And I think that’s what Mackey does. Initially, she probably thinks he’s just some kind of old man, but there is a side of respect that she has for him, which I love.

When are we going to get some good Mackey and Evie (Tuuli Narkle) scenes?

Good question. In a future episode, we see Mackey have to deal with Evie’s choices, the fallout of those.

Where does the season end for Mackey in the sense of, would we see a different Mackey in a second season? Would she be open to being more vulnerable with the rest of the team based on how the season ends?

I think she would, and I think she would have to be, because it definitely ramps up in a way where it becomes so intense and I feel like the situation shifts everyone on a personal level and I don’t think they would enter into, hopefully, a second season being the same. There’s no way, based on what happens. It’s too huge, and it is too impactful for them to still be the same kind of team.

What are you enjoying most about filming the series?

The cast, hands down, I adore every single one of them so much. We formed the most incredible bond. Every day on set was just full of laughter. I actually have really deep laugh lines now because I genuinely laughed every single day. Of course, working with Todd so closely on so many scenes, he just became like a brother to me and I can’t actually pass up the opportunity to sing his praises because he is not only a fantastic actor, but he’s just so unbelievably kind and enthusiastic. And I think JD and actually Todd by extent is the heart of the team. He brings just so much honesty and truth to what he does, and it’s just an honor to share the space with him and the rest of the cast.

