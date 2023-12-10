‘Lucky Hank’ Canceled at AMC After 1 Season

Lucky Hank didn’t live up to its title, unfortunately. AMC canceled the comedy-drama seven months after the first (and now only) season finished airing.

Based on the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Russo, Lucky Hankstarred Bob Odenkirk as William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr., the struggling chairman of the English department at the fictional Railton College. Mirielle Enos, meanwhile, played Hank’s wife, Lily, who faces a midlife crisis of her own.

“We’re proud of Lucky Hank and thankful for the work of everyone who brought this unique, playful, and deeply human show to viewers, from the talented creative team to our partners at Sony and, of course, Bob, Mireille and the entire cast and crew,” AMC in a statement, per Variety. “Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with a second season, but we are glad these eight episodes exist on AMC+ and will continue to find new fans – or be seen again by viewers who come back to spend more time with Hank, Lily and the entertaining cast of characters at Railton College.”

As Lucky Hank began, Hank’s life unraveled amid personal and professional challenges: His college was underfunded, his department was divided, his students were uninspiring, and his father a thorn in his side.

Enos’ Lily — the vice principal of the high school in the Devereaux’s rural Pennsylvania town — was an even-keeled presence in Hank’s life, but even she began to question her path as Season 1 progressed.

Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch, and Cedric Yarbroughalso co-starred on the show, while Alvina August, Tom Bower, Shannon DeVido, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lilah Fitzgerald, Jackson Kelly, Arthur Keng, Kyle MacLachlan, and Oscar Nuñez guest-starred.

Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman adapted Russo’s book for the small screen and served as co-showrunners and executive producers. Other EPs included Russo, Odenkirk and wife Naomi, director Peter Farrelly, Mark Johnson, Marc Provissiero, and Jessica Held. AMC Studios produced the series alongside Sony Pictures’ Television TriStar TV and Johnson’s Gran Via.