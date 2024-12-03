‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Devastated by Botched $75k Bonus Round Despite Big Boost

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune contestants regularly whiff their bonus puzzles, but the winner of Monday, December 2’s episode was in for a particularly heartbreaking spin. Her additional letter choices added ZERO letters to a tricky puzzle, which was even more shocking since she had the advantage of a Wild Card wedge.

The tough break involved Kelsey Sowders, a mom of three and steak/wine savant from Tomball, Texas. After an astounding performance, she proceeded to the coveted bonus round, having racked up $40,398 in cash, a prize trip to Japan, and the elusive Wild Card. This meant she got to pick five additional letters instead of four, which often spells success.

Selecting “What are You Doing?” as her category, with the off-side support of her eldest son Grant and husband, Sowders joined Ryan Seacrest center stage. She landed on the star portion of the wheel, and the host assured, “Perhaps it’s good luck.” “I hope so,” Sowders said.

The two-word puzzle read as “_EE_N_’ ‘_ _ S_,’ and she chose an additional “MFDA,” and H.” However, Vanna White didn’t move an inch as the letter choices were useless, making the puzzle very difficult. “Oh no!” Sowders exclaimed in disappointment. She went through the five stages of grief, staring in disbelief, blowing a raspberry in frustration, and recollecting herself.

Seacrest wished her the best, “You’re doing great so far tonight.” But the cruel twist of fate left Sowder unable to solve the puzzle under the 10-second timer, which ended up being “KEEPING BUSY.” She was close, even able to get the first word, but nowhere near the second.

“Oh no!” Sowders exclaimed once more as the full puzzle was displayed. Then, cutting back to the contestant and Seacrest, the second dagger came. The host revealed from his prize card contained $75,000 and she hid her face from it. “I don’t want to see that,” she said as Seacrest winced at the camera. “Don’t worry,” the host told her as she emotionally recovered and told him, “That’s okay.”

The game show shared the big miss on YouTube, where fans expressed their shock and empathized with the player’s reaction.

“That was a tough one. I didn’t get it either. Props to her for getting the first word right, but that second word was tricky as hell. I’m glad she’s not walking away empty-handed, though. She still won up until that point and nobody can take that from her,” one fan wrote.

“Impossible without the right letter choices. Been a few of those this season,” wrote another.

“If she would have won, she would have won over $100,000 cash without actually landing on the envelope! That’s really disappointing. Also, the fact that she had 5 letters but didn’t get a single one?! Should I be disappointed or impressed?” asked a third.

“Ouch!” wrote a fourth. “You don’t see $75,000 all that often!”

Meanwhile, Seacrest had huge shoes to fill replacing the legendary Pat Sajak after four decades for Season 42. His debut month was the strongest ratings month for WoF in the past three years, and viewers were already treated to a viral moment (via a round of sausage). That said, there have been some questionable host moments according to fans.

In September, Seacrest suffered what fans dubbed his “first blooper”, involving a delayed reaction to rewarding a bonus round. Fans also called out the host for ruling against another player before the timer was up. Most controversially, fans recently called out the host for not reminding a player to pick a letter, leading to him losing the game in a misunderstanding and by a mere $147.

Another puzzling pattern has emerged, which is that no player has won the bonus round in a full week, many fans blaming the players, not the host. As for Sowders, another contestant recently botched their bonus puzzle in a similar way after choosing poor letters, but in that instance, they didn’t have the boost of the Wild Card wedge.