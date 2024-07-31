‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Announced as Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser Revealed

Squid Game fans, make room on your calendars because a Season 2 premiere date has officially been announced by Netflix. Not only that, but the streamer has also revealed a new teaser video and image for the new season and renewed the Emmy-winning survival drama for a third and final season.

On Wednesday (July 31), the streamer revealed the following letter from the hit Korean-language series’ creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, in which he revealed a key plot point: that Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will indeed play again, with Front Man (Lee Byung-hu) as his true foe in the games.

According to the writer-director, their story will continue on into Season 3.

Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024, and Season 3 will follow some time in 2025.

In addition to the letter and first image of Lee Jung-jae reprising his role (and, apparently, reclaiming his 456 number), the streamer revealed a new teaser for Squid Game 2 (embedded above). In it, it looks like the “Red Light, Green Light” game might have a track field twist this time around.

The full letter is below: