‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Announced as Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser Revealed
Squid Game fans, make room on your calendars because a Season 2 premiere date has officially been announced by Netflix. Not only that, but the streamer has also revealed a new teaser video and image for the new season and renewed the Emmy-winning survival drama for a third and final season.
On Wednesday (July 31), the streamer revealed the following letter from the hit Korean-language series’ creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, in which he revealed a key plot point: that Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will indeed play again, with Front Man (Lee Byung-hu) as his true foe in the games.
According to the writer-director, their story will continue on into Season 3.
Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024, and Season 3 will follow some time in 2025.
In addition to the letter and first image of Lee Jung-jae reprising his role (and, apparently, reclaiming his 456 number), the streamer revealed a new teaser for Squid Game 2 (embedded above). In it, it looks like the “Red Light, Green Light” game might have a track field twist this time around.
The full letter is below:
It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. One the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, “Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.” It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well.
Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.
I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.
We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.
Hwang Dong-hyuk
Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of Squid Game