Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Candid in ‘The Prison Confessions’ for Lifetime

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Rose Blanchard in 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy rose Blanchard'
Preview
Lifetime

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

 More

“I want to talk about it now because I want to be free of all the disturbing secrets.” So states confessed killer Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the gripping three-part docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard which digs deep into a child’s nightmare that played out in national headlines.

Interviewed before her parole hearing last fall, Gypsy recounts the 2015 slaying of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who subjected her to years of physical and mental abuse for sympathy and financial gain. Known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Dee Dee’s mental illness led her to tell people Gypsy had cancer and muscular dystrophy.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares First Comments Since Prison Release: 'I'm Finally Free'
Related

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares First Comments Since Prison Release: 'I'm Finally Free'

Dee Dee forced her daughter to use a wheelchair, shaved her head, overmedicated her, and put her through several needless surgeries. Dee Dee also accepted charitable donations and gifts from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

When the cruelty and lies got to be too much, Gypsy — 23 but posing as a teen — recruited then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn to kill her mom (a case seen in Hulu’s limited series The Act and the HBO doc Mommy Dead and Dearest). “I started to feel like it was her or me,” she says. Ultimately sentenced to 10 years, Gypsy now accepts her role in the crime.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Series Premiere 8/7c, Lifetime

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace
1
5 Burning Questions About Natalia Grace Answered
Juno Temple and Jon Hamm in 'Fargo' Year 5
2
Is ‘Fargo’ Really Based on a True Story?
The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Promo
3
Élodie Yung Says She’s Just ‘The Cleaning Lady’ in New Season 3 Promo (VIDEO)
'Wheel of Fortune' Same Letter puzzle from January 3, 2024 episode
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React to Mispronounced Puzzle Blunder
Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview with the Vampire' - Season 2
5
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far