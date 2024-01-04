Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Candid in ‘The Prison Confessions’ for Lifetime

“I want to talk about it now because I want to be free of all the disturbing secrets.” So states confessed killer Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the gripping three-part docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard which digs deep into a child’s nightmare that played out in national headlines.

Interviewed before her parole hearing last fall, Gypsy recounts the 2015 slaying of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who subjected her to years of physical and mental abuse for sympathy and financial gain. Known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Dee Dee’s mental illness led her to tell people Gypsy had cancer and muscular dystrophy.

Dee Dee forced her daughter to use a wheelchair, shaved her head, overmedicated her, and put her through several needless surgeries. Dee Dee also accepted charitable donations and gifts from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

When the cruelty and lies got to be too much, Gypsy — 23 but posing as a teen — recruited then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn to kill her mom (a case seen in Hulu’s limited series The Act and the HBO doc Mommy Dead and Dearest). “I started to feel like it was her or me,” she says. Ultimately sentenced to 10 years, Gypsy now accepts her role in the crime.

