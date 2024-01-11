Gypsy Rose Blanchard Explains What She Wants From ‘Prison Confessions’ (VIDEO)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has taken the world by storm.

In The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Blanchard explains her story. On the eve of her parole hearing, after spending nearly seven years in prison for the murder of her mother, she shared the shocking revelations and disturbing secrets of her life for the first time. The now 31-year-old took audiences into her earliest childhood memories of unfounded medical conditions and allegations of sexual abuse.

Gypsy recounts the 2015 slaying of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who subjected her to years of physical and mental abuse for sympathy and financial gain. Known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Dee Dee’s mental illness led her to tell people Gypsy had cancer and muscular dystrophy.

Dee Dee forced her daughter to use a wheelchair, shaved her head, overmedicated her, and put her through several needless surgeries. Dee Dee also accepted charitable donations and gifts from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“I really want people to just watch the series and feel like they have a better understanding of who I am as a person,” Blanchard told TV Insider. “What I’ve gone through, who I am now, and how I had to get to where I am now by going through some really hard things that were even after the crime and getting arrested and everything because I spent eight and a half years in prison.” She also insists that although her story is being explained on-air that she is not “a character from a TV show.”

As for those who are fictional television characters, she did tell us what she is currently catching up on alongside her husband, including Stranger Things and Obi-Wan Kenobi. “I’m more into like the fantasy and sci-fi type of movies and TV shows.”

Check out the video above for more of what she has to say.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Friday, January 12, 6/7c, Lifetime