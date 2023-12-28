‘Leverage: Redemption’: Romance, Damien Moreau & More Hopes for Season 3

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Aldis Hodge and Christian Kane — 'Leverage: Redemption'; Goran Visnjic — 'Leverage'
Freevee; TNT; Sam Lothridge/Amazon Freevee

Our favorite bad guys who are the best at doing some good are coming back — and on the move! Leverage: Redemption has been renewed for a third season, which will stream on Prime Video (after the first two were on Freevee).

The second season did leave off with a bit of a cliffhanger regarding hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) being left up in space and the team going to get him, as well as some questions about redemption for hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), potential returns, and more. And with Hodge (who recurs in the sequel series), Kane, Gina Bellman (grifter Sophie Devereaux), and Beth Riesgraf (thief Parker), all of whom starred in the original Leverage (which ran five seasons from 2008 to 2012 on TNT), confirmed to be back, chances are we’ll get answers to at least some of that.

Check out what we want to see in the third season of the heist drama.

Leverage: Redemption, Season 3, 2024, Prime Video

Christian Kane in 'Leverage: Redemption' - Season 2
Sam Lothridge/Amazon Freevee

Redemption explored for Eliot

Eliot doesn’t think he can be redeemed, and Kane agrees. “If you add it all up and you actually listen to the dialogue and pick pieces out of it all, Eliot’s a serial killer. He’s killed a lot of people and there’s just no way to he’ll ever be redeemed for that,” he told TV Insider in July. But redemption is different for each person. After the Season 2 finale, executive producer Dean Devlin said that exploring redemption for the hitter is something we could see next, though noted, “I think something incredibly unexpected would have to happen to him” to change Eliot’s mind about whether it’s possible.

Aldis Hodge, Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Timothy Hutton, Mark Sheppard, and Christian Kane in 'Leverage'
Erik Heinila / TNT / Courtesy Everett Collection

A return from (or another mention of) Sterling

James Sterling (Mark Sheppard) started out as Nate’s (Timothy Hutton) foe, but considering he drugged Eliot in Season 4 of the original run — something the hitter will “never, never, never” forgive, according to Devlin — and intervened during the Redemption Season 2 finale (now Interpol’s Section Chief), there is plenty to explore with the current crew and their frenemy (who tends to be more enemy than friend). Their relationship is “complicated. They’ve worked together. There’s mutual respect,” the EP said. “I would imagine that there were things that the team has done to help him, and he’s done things with the team in the interim, but his relationship with Eliot is really bad. Eliot really hates that guy.” Who wouldn’t love to see that onscreen?

Goran Visnjic in 'Leverage'
TNT

Another arc with Damien Moreau

The worst thing that Eliot ever did, he did for Damien Moreau (Goran Visnjic), last seen locked up in San Lorenzo, where he remains. He told Parker not to ask what he did, which Kane said was “basically taking care of our fans so that they don’t absolutely hate Eliot, but at the same time, letting them know we were all bad guys, but he might have been one of the worst. So there is no redemption for him.” What better way to explore redemption for Eliot than with a return from Moreau?

“I would love it, and he was such a joy to work with,” Devlin said. “The guy was just such a pleasure and that is the toughest guy they ever went up against. So it would be interesting to see if this guy was back on the loose again and he’d want revenge.”

Aldis Hodge in 'Leverage: Redemption'
Amazon Freevee

"Let's go steal a Hardison!"

In the final moments of Season 2, Hardison videoed in from the space station where he was to reveal that the guys who sent him up there forgot about him and can’t launch a rocket for a rendezvous for two months. With Hodge once again back (though not a series regular). why not have one of his episodes show at least some of the team getting him back? Devlin was up for it. Season 3 could even kick off with flashbacks to just that before the crew gets into another job.

Aldis Hodge and Aleyse Shannon in 'Leverage: Redemption' - Season 2
Eliot Brasseaux/Amazon Freevee

Finally meeting Nana

As the EP noted, everyone’s “dying to meet” Nana, who fostered both Hardison and maker Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon). We’ve been waiting years for that. It’s time. This is a must for the third season — and she has to be involved in the job of the episode.

Jeri Ryan in 'Leverage'
TNT

Original series returns

We’ve already seen Hurley (Drew Powell), former mark turned one of Leverage: International, and Devlin would love to have him back. He’d also like to see Chaos (Wil Wheaton), hacker and Hardison’s (Aldis Hodge) foe who tried to kill Sophie in the original series. Our number one pick for a return would have to be Jeri Ryan as Sophie’s friend and fellow grifter Tara Cole, who filled in while Bellman’s character was finding herself in the original series. Give us another episode with Sophie, Parker, and Tara! “The problem is she’s exploding again. She’s so fantastic on Picard,” the EP said. “So yeah, if we can be in a window where she could come, I’d love to get her back. She was just awesome in Season 2.”

Gina Bellman in 'Leverage: Redemption'
Courtesy of Amazon Freevee

Love for Sophie and/or Eliot

Parker and Hardison got together near the end of the original run and are still going strong in the sequel series (with their date night episode a Season 2 highlight). Sophie lost Nate prior to the beginning of the revival, and Bellman told us that she could be ready for love again soon. “Before, they didn’t have Tinder and all this other stuff, and it’d be really fun to watch her try to navigate trying to have a love life again in a whole new reality,” Devlin noted. “We’d love to explore her moving on to the next phase of her life and what that looks like.”

Meanwhile, Eliot’s hasn’t had much luck with love (and it didn’t help that he tried dating a U.S. Marshal). “It’s one of those things where you always want to do something because he’s got this loneliness and you hope that he’s gonna find peace, but every time we start to do a relationship, it closes too many doors,” the EP admitted. “I think he’s got a lot of internal healing to do before he could be in a relationship, but what happened with his father really changed a lot for him.” Kane, too, isn’t sure if Eliot could make a relationship work, adding, “I don’t think anything would ever work unless he was able to be himself.”

Aleyse Shannon in 'Leverage: Redemption' - Season 2
Eliot Brasseaux/Amazon Freevee

Breanna exploring life away from the crew

At this point, it’s impossible to imagine any of the crew leaving this life behind — except for Breanna, the youngest member. Devlin had said that would be “a big part” of her story going forward after the Season 2 finale, adding, “Is the Leverage team really her future or does she have another path? I think she’s gonna have to try on some different clothes before she knows what she likes to wear the most.” And with Shannon not yet confirmed for Season 3, it’s possible that could be how her absence is explained.

Beth Riesgraf in 'Leverage: Redemption' - Season 2
Sam Lothridge/Amazon Freevee

More of the Leverage: International teams

In the time that passed between the original series and Redemption, Leverage: International was created, with Parker heading up those international teams. In fact, the crew called in some help from them in the Season 2 finale, and a previous episode offered a look at how Parker, Eliot, and Hardison recruited people for them. Devin would love to bring the International crews, as well as those new recruits back. Not only would we love to see everyone working together, but imagine the job that would require our guys needing help.

Leverage

Leverage: Redemption

Aldis Hodge

Aleyse Shannon

Beth Riesgraf

Christian Kane

Dean Devlin

Gina Bellman

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
John McCook in 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
1
‘B&B’ Star John McCook Speaks Out After Eric Forrester’s Medical Miracle
Kirsten Storms and Nicole Paggi
2
‘General Hospital’: Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replacing Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones
'Outlander,' '9-1-1: Lone Star,' and 'Our Flag Means Death'
3
17 TV Couples That Had Us Swooning in 2023
'Oprah and The Color Purple Journey'
4
Oprah and ‘The Color Purple,’ Romance at a ‘Critch’ Science Fair, Citizenship at Stake on ‘Transplant,’ ‘Mountain Men: Alaska’ Finale
Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Lifetime docuseries
5
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison After Serving 7 Years For Her Mother’s Murder