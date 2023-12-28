‘Leverage: Redemption’: Romance, Damien Moreau & More Hopes for Season 3

Our favorite bad guys who are the best at doing some good are coming back — and on the move! Leverage: Redemption has been renewed for a third season, which will stream on Prime Video (after the first two were on Freevee).

The second season did leave off with a bit of a cliffhanger regarding hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) being left up in space and the team going to get him, as well as some questions about redemption for hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), potential returns, and more. And with Hodge (who recurs in the sequel series), Kane, Gina Bellman (grifter Sophie Devereaux), and Beth Riesgraf (thief Parker), all of whom starred in the original Leverage (which ran five seasons from 2008 to 2012 on TNT), confirmed to be back, chances are we’ll get answers to at least some of that.

Check out what we want to see in the third season of the heist drama.

Leverage: Redemption, Season 3, 2024, Prime Video