‘Found’ Boss & Mark-Paul Gosselaar Tease Sir’s Interaction With Someone Other Than Gabi

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 1 Episode 11 “Missing While Interracial.”]

After Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) wrestled for control for most of the first season of Found, the NBC drama just took it away from both of them in the last episode of 2023.

With two episodes remaining from Season 1 (it’s already been renewed), Gabi learned that Sir was telling the truth and didn’t kill Annie — though he did threaten her, and that’s why she never came back to help the kidnapped teen (A’Zaria Carter) — and slipped up by referring to him in the present tense to Trent (Brett Dalton). Then, in front of Sir, she called someone and told that person to come over and it was about Sir.

After that, Sir is the least in control we’ve seen him, Gosselaar confirmed. “That’s the moment where he’s worried about the future of this relationship,” he told TV Insider. “When you tell someone that he’s down there, he knows the end is near. I don’t know that he’s worried about his life. It’s just that he was very comfortable and willing to sacrifice a lot just to be in her presence, and for her to call somebody means that the end is near for her, which will end his relationship with her.”

So far, we’ve only seen Sir talking to Gabi in the present, but that’s about to change. “It’s one of my favorite scenes because I’m talking to this person and they’re just listening to Sir,” teased Gosselaar. “It’s a fun scene because it’s not your typical network scene. It was written that way where it was just Sir’s voice and this person reacting to what Sir is saying and they left it pretty much intact. And that’s not a network thing to do. Normally it would be like, ‘I need to see Sir saying these words.’ Sir lays into this person and makes them feel like — he just does that. He just brings you down to your lowest level so that he can just manipulate you.”

And while Sir might have lost control with Gabi’s call at the end of Episode 11, he is “definitely in control” in this instance, Gosselaar said.

Executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll wouldn’t say too much about that scene. “Sir is a very unpredictable man, and the thing that I think makes him the scariest is that you get lulled into this feeling of, oh, he was dangerous, but he’s not anymore and he’s chained up in the basement. And then he has these pops of moments where you realize he might literally be the most dangerous person on this earth,” she explained. “It’s the unpredictability of that that’s actually scary. That conversation is the height of what makes Sir Sir and what makes him problematic and unexpecting and dangerous.”

While she wouldn’t say anything about who that other person is, she did reveal, “a train off its tracks barreling towards a city full of people is absolutely what [Episodes] 12 and 13 feel like, and mostly because of that interaction.”

In the final two episodes of the season, starting on January 9, the show “just continues to escalate and becomes even more unhinged,” Gosselaar said. “We will go all the way to day one of Sir meeting Gabrielle at school and see how the relationship in his mind blossomed and see her demise, which should answer some questions for the audience. I hope they enjoy it. For me, as a fan of the show while I was reading the scripts, it was definitely satisfying and left me wanting more.”

Plus, he teased, “to the very last time you see Sir onscreen [in Season 1], he’s very much in control.”

Found, Season 1 Returns, Tuesday, January 9, 10/9c, NBC