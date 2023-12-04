Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 4-10.

Tony Shalhoub is back as his iconic character (and at the top of our list)! His character has one last, very personal case to solve, involving his stepdaughter as she prepares for her wedding in Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (December 8 on Peacock). Also streaming this week is the third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special (December 9 on Disney+, was #4 last week), with Neil Patrick Harris debuting as the Toymaker and David Tennant‘s Fourteenth Doctor regenerating to Ncuti Gatwa‘s Fifteenth.

It’s time to crown another winner on Dancing With the Stars (December 5 on ABC and Disney+, was #16 last week), with five pairs competing in the finals — Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach — after the semifinals twist where no one was eliminated. And over on CBS is A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop (December 10), a special tribute concert with the genre’s legends showcasing its profound history and monumental cultural impact around the world.

Plus, there are a couple of firsts when it comes to Christmas movies on Lifetime — happening this week! Silent Night, Fatal Night (December 7 on Lifetime Movie Network) is both a holiday film and a thriller, following a mystery writer (Alex Camacho) who decides to end a long-running detective franchise so her manager (Matthew Pohlkamp) takes her prisoner, convinces the world she died, and forces her to write a new, posthumous novel … while she plots her own escape. And A Cowboy Christmas Romance (December 9), starring Jana Kramer and Adam Senn, will feature the first sex scene.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?