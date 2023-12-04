Alberto Rosende Opens Up About Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’: ‘It Wasn’t Easy’

Alberto Rosende, who will be making his final appearance on NBC‘s Chicago Fire in the upcoming Season 12 premiere, has opened up about making the difficult decision to leave.

As first reported by Deadline, Rosende’s firefighter Blake Gallo will depart the hit drama series in the January 17 premiere. The character first appeared in Season 8 and has since become a familiar part of the family at Firehouse 51.

“When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn’t easy,” Rosende shared in a recent Instagram Story. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud.”

He continued, “Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season.”

According to Deadline‘s sources, Rosende’s exit from the Wolf Entertainment/Universal Television drama was completely amicable.

Rosende isn’t the only actor leaving the One Chicago universe. Last month, it was confirmed that fellow Chicago Fire star Kara Killmer, who has played paramedic Sylvie Brett since Season 3, will be exiting the drama. The last time fans saw Sylvie, her ex-boyfriend, Casey (Jesse Spencer), had just proposed to her.

In addition, Chicago P.D.‘s Tracy Spiridakos, who played Detective Hailey Upton since Season 4, will be leaving the procedural drama in the upcoming 11th season, set to premiere on January 17, 2024.

It’s not all goodbyes, though, as fans will also see a big return to Chicago Fire in the new seasons. Taylor Kinney‘s Lieutenant Kelly Severide will be back on Chicago Fire after taking a leave of absence in the middle of Season 11. However, it’s not yet known how long or for how many episodes Kinney will be back.

After delays due to this summer’s actors and writers strike, the One Chicago shows will all return on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, kicking off with Chicago Med‘s ninth season premiere at 8 pm (ET). The Season 12 premiere of Chicago Fire follows at 9 pm (ET), and Chicago P.D. closes the night out at 10 pm (ET) with its 11th season premiere.

Chicago Fire, Season 12, Premieres, Wednesday, January 17, 9 pm et, NBC